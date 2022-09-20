Home Technology “The Sims 4” will become a free game to support Steam/PS4/PS5/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One
“The Sims 4” will become a free game to support Steam/PS4/PS5/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One

EA has announced that its life simulation game The Sims 4 will be a free-to-play game starting October 19, 2022, and all new players will be able to play on the PC via the EA app or Origin, or via Steam, PlayStation 5. Free download for PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Starting September 15th through October 18th, all players who have purchased the main game of The Sims 4 will receive the Desert Luxury Pack as a special gift. In the “Desert Luxury Kit”, players can use materials such as stone and wood inspired by the natural landscape of the deserts of the Southwest to create luxurious indoor and outdoor furniture, and rest in their own modern oasis. Eligible players who want to redeem ” Desert Luxury Package”, just log in to the game and get it in the main menu.

EA said that as the game is about to open to the public for free, the team will continue to develop and publish content packs, kits and Sims Express in the future. Twitch Channel hosts special live event ‘Behind The Sims Summit’ to share more in-development content

