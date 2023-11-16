Director of Miss Dominican Republic Addresses Mariana Downing’s Catwalk Confusion at Miss Universe 2023 Preliminary

The Director of Miss Dominican Republic, Magali Febles, has cleared up the confusion surrounding the representative of the Dominican Republic, Mariana Downing, at the Miss Universe 2023 preliminary. Febles explained that there was a mix-up in interpretation, leading to confusion on Downing’s part. She also emphasized that this is a situation that is impossible to control for both the public and herself as the director. Febles urged Dominicans to show support for Mariana and not to give in to gossip or controversy surrounding her participation.

The Miss Universe 2023 preliminary took place in San Salvador, where over 80 candidates for the universal crown paraded in evening dresses and swimsuits. Following this, all the representatives will parade in typical dress, with the final gala scheduled for Saturday, November 18, where the new Miss Universe will be crowned. Febles also cautioned against criticizing Mariana’s participation and urged others to wait for the selection before passing judgment.

