Home » Director of Miss Dominican Republic Addresses Mariana Downing’s Catwalk Confusion at Miss Universe 2023 Preliminary
Entertainment

Director of Miss Dominican Republic Addresses Mariana Downing’s Catwalk Confusion at Miss Universe 2023 Preliminary

by admin
Director of Miss Dominican Republic Addresses Mariana Downing’s Catwalk Confusion at Miss Universe 2023 Preliminary

The Director of Miss Dominican Republic, Magali Febles, has cleared up the confusion surrounding the representative of the Dominican Republic, Mariana Downing, at the Miss Universe 2023 preliminary. Febles explained that there was a mix-up in interpretation, leading to confusion on Downing’s part. She also emphasized that this is a situation that is impossible to control for both the public and herself as the director. Febles urged Dominicans to show support for Mariana and not to give in to gossip or controversy surrounding her participation.

The Miss Universe 2023 preliminary took place in San Salvador, where over 80 candidates for the universal crown paraded in evening dresses and swimsuits. Following this, all the representatives will parade in typical dress, with the final gala scheduled for Saturday, November 18, where the new Miss Universe will be crowned. Febles also cautioned against criticizing Mariana’s participation and urged others to wait for the selection before passing judgment.

See also  Miss Nepal Inspires with Message of Acceptance and Confidence

You may also like

Alejandra Romero’s painful message to say goodbye to...

The Full Moon on February 24, 2024: Visual...

Very high temperatures and abundant rains are expected

Train strike: the Government did not dictate mandatory...

The Rise and Fall of Jennifer Love Hewitt:...

organizations cut in front of Work, ATEN and...

#Jialing’s Weight Loss Journey: The Public Slimming Recipe...

This is the breakfast that increases satiety and...

The Controversial Leaked Video of Karely Ruiz: Unprotected...

Fireworks Family Drama: A Hit with Audiences and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy