24-hour municipal dental care is enabled in the city of Córdoba

As of this Friday, the municipal dental service began to operate, which is open 24 hours a day, Monday to Monday, in the city of Córdoba.

The service is located at Avenida Colón 4726 and has five offices -four for adults and one for children- equipped to attend to a variety of services, including care for pain, bruises and infections. It is already fully operational and serves in order of arrival in three shifts (morning, afternoon and night) 365 days a year. It demanded an investment of almost 70 million pesos.

The Center will treat spontaneous acute tooth pain, wisdom tooth pain, dental trauma due to blows, tooth extraction due to infections and intense pain, ulcers caused by prostheses or devices, medication to relieve pain and referral if necessary.

The Emergency Dental Service is made up of an area of ​​710 square meters, includes a training room for 50 people, a kitchen for the staff, recreation and rest spaces on the initial floor level, and administrative offices on the top floor, as well as accessibility for people with reduced mobility. The new dental service will share the modern building, glazed and with panoramic views, with the Municipal Telehealth device, soon to be enabled, which will have 20 telemedicine posts for online consultations.

The Secretary for Prevention and Community Health Care, Liliana Montero, recalled that the Municipal Dental Service was taken to the Health Centers by the management of Rubén Américo Martí.

Mayor Martín Llaryora participated in the inauguration of the 24-hour Emergency Dental Service this Friday. ”Our duty is to bring health to each of our neighbors and that is why what we do in medical matters is an advance that makes us the first place in Argentina that links the private and the public, working to make life easier for the people and serve them better,” he remarked.

The SOM is made up, in addition to this Center, of the dental service provided in the 100 Health Centers, the three offices of the Directorate of Medical Specialties (DEM) and the headquarters, located at San Martín 850.

This opening, together with the purchase of 25 modern dental chairs installed in the last six months in as many health centers, represents the highest investment in this specialty that the Municipality has made in 40 years.

How is the attention

The emergency dental care protocol for city residents will be on demand and in order of arrival, after the corresponding clinical assessment.

Before going through the office, the administrative staff will take all the personal data to generate the digital clinical history. The registration with DNI will allow the recovery of the health benefit, in case you have social work or prepaid.

The dental chairs are made in Cordoba, from the firm Denimed SA, a leader in the market, with 45 years of experience, identical to those installed in health centers.

They are characterized by offering ergonomics and comfort to work, in addition to the necessary durability and robustness that intensive use in the field of public health requires.

The Municipality acquired for this service a mobile X-ray equipment, ideal for spaces where lightness and stability are needed, which works with a scanner or plate digitizer.

This technology not only makes it possible to work with images online, to send reports to different effectors, but it is also healthy, safe and ecological, since it avoids the use of toxic liquids for the development of the traditional system and all the waste logistics , care and evacuation that this implies.

The environmental perspective is also reflected in the new recycling point located at the SOM headquarters, where used toothbrushes are now collected to contribute to the Circular Economy.

