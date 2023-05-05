Song Jia appeared in Xi’an Kaiyuan Sulwhasoo House for a limited time to create an art pioneer and inherit the beauty of boundless_TOM News

On May 2, 2023, the limited-time exhibition of Sulwhasoo House will be held in Xi’an Kaiyuan Mall, and Song Jia, the global brand ambassador of Sulwhasoo, will make her debut in China for the first time., together with the guests, media and fans present, witnessed the new blockbuster launch of Sulwhasoo’s sixth-generation Moisture Revitalizing Essence. The Sulwhasoo House limited-time exhibition has wonderful and diverse interactive areas, reinterpreting the art of skin care in a modern way, and jointly embarking on a journey of transcendent art and avant-garde aesthetics.









Since its establishment, the global high-end beauty brand Sulwhasoo has been adhering to its unique cultural heritage and pioneering artistic spirit, drawing inspiration from Asian skin care wisdom, and constantly improving the skin beautifying effects of ginseng.In March of this year, Sulwhasoo upgraded and launched the sixth-generation Moisturizing Skin Base Essence. For the first time, ginseng ingredients were added to the skin base essence, making the brand’s first bottle of Ginseng Skin Base Essence, the patented black in the Master ComplexTM compound formula ingredients. Ginseng extract (Korean Invention Patent No. 10-2430512), maximizes the ability of the skin barrier factor EGR3 to be revitalized, and achieves one-step repair and rejuvenation.





The limited-time exhibition of Sulwhasoo House in Xi’an is based on Sulwhasoo’s core brand concept of “creating artistic pioneers and inheriting boundless beauty”, bringing consumers a unique immersive experience.The limited-time exhibition is inspired by art and inheritance. The main color of amber runs through the details of the store. The limited-time exhibition consists of six parts: experience area, interactive area, and check-in and photo area.

In the product experience area, you can feel the instant effects of Sulwhasoo ginseng series products, bringing consumers a pleasant sensory experience; in the product consultation area, you can experience one-on-one face care consultations from Sulwhasoo professional beauty consultants, providing targeted high-end customized skin care program; the JIHAMBO packaging area displays the unique Sulwhasoo traditional custom packaging to experience the unique aesthetics of the gift; the photo check-in area can have an advertising blockbuster with the same style as Sulwhasoo’s global brand spokesperson Song Jia in a second, demonstrating the unique charm of female power. Sulwhasoo is committed to creating an immersive sensory experience for consumers, leading consumers to experience Sulwhasoo’s brand new image and iconic ginseng series products and services from multiple angles.





Art Pioneer District





Ginseng product experience area





Baiyu hand guard area





Inherited beauty area





Boundless beauty area

Song Jia, Sulwhasoo’s global brand spokesperson, made a surprise appearance at the event and shared her feelings as a global brand spokesperson. She said that she admired Sulwhasoo’s new brand concept of “creating artistic pioneers and inheriting boundless beauty” before getting to know Sulwhasoo. deeply resonated.

In her work and life, she has always used ginseng skin essence as the first step of her daily skin care. In her busy schedule, ginseng skin essence can help her repair the skin and revitalize the skin’s self-repairing power. Song Jia also led the audience to experience the watery texture and application techniques of ginseng muscle essence.

At the same time, she generously shared her daily skin care tips and healthy lifestyle at the scene; in the interactive session, fans were given Sulwhasoo’s unique JIHAMBO packaging gift box and signed photos; at the end of the event, Song Jia toasted with the brand executives and store executives The group photo brought the atmosphere to a climax again, drawing a perfect end to the limited-time exhibition of Sulwhasoo House.





From left to right: Li Feifei, Marketing Director of Sulwhasoo, Wang Huiru, National Sales Director of Sulwhasoo, Lee Min-seok, General Manager of Sulwhasoo Brand, Song Jia, Global Brand Ambassador of Sulwhasoo, Liu Saifei, General Manager of Intime Department Store Shaanxi Region, Han Xiaomei, General Manager of Intime Department Store Kaiyuan Bell Tower Store, Intime Department Store Wu Zhongyi, General Manager of Kaiyuan Bell Tower Store

In addition, Song Jia was also a surprise guest at the Sulwhasoo brand live broadcast room. The live broadcast started easily with “tasting a cup of ginseng tea”. The expert researcher of ginseng unremittingly explores the ingredients of ginseng, endows ginseng with the power of turning stones into gold, and makes each product a work of art dedicated to the skin; and shares the experience of using ginseng skin essence, and recommends it for daily skin care The ginseng skin care trilogy, and at the end of the live broadcast, Sulwhasoo’s product benefits were also thoughtfully given out to fans.

The Sulwhasoo House limited-time exhibition at Xi’an Kaiyuan Station will last until May 7. Together with Xi’an consumers, we will witness the comfortable and leisurely sensory skin care experience brought by Sulwhasoo’s first bottle of ginseng essence, and explore the fusion of art and skin care with a new look .

As of June, there will be seven “Sulwhasoo House Limited Time Exhibitions” airborne in six major cities across the country, from May 12th to May 21st in Guangzhou Grandbuy Department Store, from May 15th to May 21st in Shanghai Daimaru Department Store , May 25th-May 31st in Zhengzhou Dennis David City, June 14th-June 20th in Shanghai Jiuguang, June 19th-June 25th in Wuhan Wushang Plaza, June 19th- In Lanzhou Center on June 25, and in Beijing Hanguang from June 22 to June 28, we will bring you the most artistic and pioneering Sulwhasoo home experience for a limited time. More fans are welcome to come and spend a full period of time with Sulwhasoo. A pioneering journey of art and cultural heritage!



0