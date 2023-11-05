Director Wanma Tseden’s Posthumous Masterpiece ‘Snow Leopard’ Wins Best Film Award at Tokyo Film Festival

“Snow Leopard,” the posthumous work of director Wanma Tseden, has been awarded the Best Film Award at the 36th Tokyo International Film Festival. Produced by iQiyi Pictures, the Tibetan-language film tells a compelling story that explores the interdependent relationship between humans, animals, and the natural environment.

The film, which took three years to complete from script finalization to filming, is an eighth addition to Wanma Tseden’s repertoire of Tibetan-language films. “Snow Leopard” originated from Tseden’s conception and insights while escaping the epidemic in Xining, Qinghai in 2020. It is also a significant breakthrough in the director’s film sequence, showcasing his new understanding of life, the world, and Tibetan culture.

At the award ceremony, lead actor Kim Ba dedicated the win to director Pema Tseden, who passed away before the film’s completion. He expressed his gratitude, saying, “You are not here today, but our movie won this trophy.” Xiong Ziqi, another actor in the film, expressed his eternal gratitude to the director for introducing him to the world of movies and the world of “Snow Leopard.” Tsai Ding Tashi, a member of the cast, also thanked Wanma Tseden, feeling his presence at the ceremony.

The snow leopard, an endangered protected animal and a sacred symbol in Tibetan beliefs, serves as the centerpiece of the film’s narrative. A conflict arises when “a snow leopard killed nine Jie sheep.” Both parties in the story have their own convictions, but they struggle to find common ground. While the film presents a deadlock in finding a perfect solution, it also explores the surreal connection between snow leopards and the character “Snow Leopard Lama,” portraying compassion and mutual respect.

Wanma Tseden’s films have consistently used animals as expressive mediums to convey his philosophy, and “Snow Leopard” is no exception. Through the use of high-industrial-level CG technology, the film showcases the spiritual and surreal interaction between snow leopards and humans. Set against the majestic and holy natural environment of Tibetan areas, it highlights the equal respect for life, harmonious coexistence, and compassionate spirituality.

The actors involved in the film expressed their deep appreciation for Wanma Tseden’s guidance and the opportunity to be part of “Snow Leopard.” Jinba, who has worked with the director multiple times, thanked him for his trust. Xiong Ziqi, in his first collaboration with Tseden, described participating in “Snow Leopard” as the luckiest thing in his life. Caiting Tashi, also a newcomer, acknowledged the director for introducing him to the world of movies and emphasized the film’s expression of love for nature and humanity.

“Snow Leopard” has received international recognition at the Tokyo International Film Festival, shining a spotlight on Tibetan cinema and its unique storytelling. Director Wanma Tseden’s powerful posthumous work, with its rich cultural elements and compelling narrative, proves to be a fitting tribute to his legacy as an influential filmmaker.

Share this: Facebook

X

