Netflix Film “Enemy Cosmetics” Captivates Subscribers with Sinister Thrills

Scene from “Enemy Cosmetics” (Photo: Twitter @javierpmar2)

Netflix, the popular audiovisual content platform with millions of subscribers, is known for its weekly content updates. The streaming site offers a diverse range of engaging content from around the world, and among its catalog is a somewhat risqué film originally from Spain.

Titled “Enemy Cosmetics,” this 2020 movie, directed by Kike Maíllo, has somewhat slipped under the radar on Netflix. “On his way to catch a flight out of Paris, an architect meets a woman who insists on telling him her story. But the encounter soon takes a sinister turn,” reads the official synopsis of the film.

“Enemy Cosmetics” is an adaptation of the novel by Amélie Nothomb, and it tells the story of Jeremiasz Angust, a successful architect whose journey to the Tokyo airport takes an unexpected turn when he encounters a mysterious young woman named Texel Textor. What begins as an ordinary conversation soon evolves into something sinister and criminal.

Directed by Kike Maíllo, the film features talented actors such as Tomasz Kot, Athena Strates, Marta Nieto, and Dominique Pinon. Clocking in at approximately 90 minutes, “Enemy Cosmetics” promises an immersive experience for viewers.

Despite flying under the radar, the film has been well received by critics worldwide. This disturbing thriller keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, thanks to its compelling story and powerful execution.

