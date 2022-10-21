Disney has partnered with accelerator Obsess to release a new web3 experience for its Disney Music Empire online store, an e-commerce platform known for creating interactive virtual storefronts. The 3D 360 virtual experience lets fans click through A variety of vinyl records and CDs, discover soundtracks and songs from popular Disney movies and TV shows.

The web3 experience, which launched this week, brings Disney fans into a virtual storefront with individual displays highlighting various soundtracks from Disney movies and shows, such as “Encanto,” “Wandavision,” “Turning Red,” ” Tomorrowland,” “Hocus Pocus,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Star Wars,” “The Lion King Musical,”

and many more. Users can click through the site to learn about specific titles, listen to music, and add CDs or records to their online shopping cart.

To celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary — 2023 — users can also click through a music timeline titled “Disney 100: The Wonders of Disney Music” to enjoy a century of fan-favorite pieces, such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse in 1928 Debuts in Steamboat Willie, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1937, Fantasia in 1940, Moana in 2016, and more:

https://virtual.disneymusicemporium.com/d23/

“We’re excited to partner with Obsess to launch an exciting new shopping experience for our Disney Music Empire store. As we prepare to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary, it’s the perfect way to create discovery and fun for our guests,” Disney Music Group president Ken Bunt said in a statement.

In June, Disney launched its business development program, the 2022 Disney Accelerator, to develop new entertainment experiences with selected tech companies, particularly in the Network 3 industry. Obsess is just one company Disney has chosen to participate in the program. Other web3 platforms participating in the accelerator include Flickplay, Polygon and Lockerverse.

Disney has reportedly been exploring an alternative shopping experience that involves users scanning a QR code in the Disney+ app and purchasing items.

Also today, media company Warner Bros. launched its own web3 experience selling NFTs to Lord of the Rings fans.