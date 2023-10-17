Disney Celebrates 100 Years with Animated Short Film ‘Once Upon a Studio’

Disney Celebrates 100 Years with Magical New Short Film “Once Upon a Studio”

As Disney celebrates its 100th anniversary, the company’s animation studio comes to life in a captivating new short film titled “Once Upon a Studio.” In this 12-minute masterpiece, beloved characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse, along with the help of Tinker Bell, embark on a mission to gather 543 Disney characters – including some iconic villains – for a special group photo to commemorate this momentous occasion.

The film pays tribute to Burny Mattinson, who dedicated 70 years of his life as an animator for Disney. In a symbolic gesture, Mattinson closes the doors of Disney’s animation studio in Burbank as the characters make their exit.

“Let’s go for the whole gang!” exclaims Minnie, as she signals the characters to come together by singing “yoo-hoo!” Characters from over 85 Disney films spanning ten decades make an appearance in this heartwarming film.

The talented voices behind the characters also lend their skills to the project. Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, who famously portray Anna and Elsa in “Frozen,” along with Jeremy Irons (Scar from “The Lion King”), Jodi Benson (Ariel in “The Little Mermaid”), and 40 other actors, have enthusiastically reprised their roles for this special film, as reported by Variety. Even the late Robin Williams makes an appearance as the voice of the genie from “Aladdin,” using original recordings.

During the film, Mickey Mouse pauses when he sees a portrait of Walt Disney in a hallway, paying his respects to the man who brought joy to millions. With a heartfelt gesture, Mickey removes his hat and says, “I have to go, but thanks! Let’s get on with the show.”

Outside, Goofy encounters a mishap as he tries to set up the camera on a ladder, causing it to fall and break. However, Cinderella’s fairy godmother comes to the rescue, waving her wand to magically place Goofy and the camera on top of the staircase.

As the enchanting characters gather for the photo, they join together in a rendition of “When You Wish Upon a Star” from the 1940 animated classic “Pinocchio.”

The film concludes with a touching message displayed on the screen, expressing gratitude to everyone who has imagined, laughed, and dreamed with Disney: “To all those who have imagined with us, laughed with us, and dreamed with us, thank you.”

“Once Upon a Studio” is now available for streaming on Disney+, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the magic of Disney’s 100-year journey.

