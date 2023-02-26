ROME – Hard times for car thieves and digital scammers. Continental and its partner TrinamiX have developed a new system which effectively protects the car and its functions against theft or other criminal acts. At the base of the “Driver Identification Display”, this in the name of the innovative device, there is a camera integrated into the car’s display and sophisticated facial recognition software already used successfully in the latest generation smartphones. This system allows you to start the car, and many other related functions, only after the person in the driver’s seat has been successfully authenticated through facial recognition.

The technology used increases convenience and safety in many other cases, such as in digital payment processes for refueling and stops via display as well as car rental in car sharing formulas but also for payments in app stores or for accessing digital services. All this starts in total secrecy since the camera integrated in the system is not visible in any way from the outside and also serves to reliably monitor the driver’s attention to avoid risks such as tiredness at the wheel.

“The secure identification of vehicle users is an important function for future generations of vehicles – emphasized Philipp von Hirschheydt, head of the User experience business area at Continental – Our device sets new standards in terms of safety and comfort. Displays are the key interface between the driver and the vehicle. For the first time, the Driver Identification Display offers three key functions in one package: reliable driver authentication and the ability to make secure digital payment transactions via the vehicle display.

The camera, which is installed invisibly in the system, is also used to monitor the driver’s attention, which will be mandatory in Europe in the future – a particularly efficient three-in-one solution”. After receiving the “Innovation Award 2023” in the “Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility” category at the recent CES in Las Vegas, the Driver Identification Display will make its European debut at Mobile World Congress 2023, scheduled until March 2 in Barcelona.