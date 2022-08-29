Dolce&Gabbana Dolce & Gabbana’s 2022 Fall/Winter 2022 Logo series women’s clothing portrays women who are resolute, independent and elegant. This season, the brand integrates current fashion elements, reshapes the brand’s classic Logo in the style of street graffiti, and creates a unique new series. Whether it is the elegance of women or the uninhibitedness of street graffiti, the aesthetics of different parallel spaces impact the vision.

In the new series, brand designers Mr. Stefano Gabbana and Mr. Domenico Dolce continue the Italian classic style of the brand since its establishment, and at the same time re-examine the brand genes, using contrast and silhouette as the key words of this season, using volume full of power to determine the expression of the silhouette, and the stark contrast of black and white, as well as tough textures and ethereal materials, can be seen in the collection. The silhouette space created by Dolce & Gabbana is either pure and simple, or entangled with entanglements, as well as parallel optical patterns and oversized graphic logos, which are silent but highly ornamental visual charm.

In addition to the attention to tailoring, this season’s works also pay great attention to the texture and technology of the fabric. Glossy Sicilian black leather flight jacket and comfortable and chic eco-friendly fur, and further innovation in fabrics, using pioneering craftsmanship to combine different materials, and also create leather or cowboy boots, while outlining women’s charming legs, it will be gorgeous and avant-garde Blends just right.

The graffiti elements in the new series are still one of the highlights. Punk rivets, zippers, and modern hand-painting combine with graffiti influences for a more street-like feel.

Explore special materials and structured silhouettes, wander between black and white, and turn fashion into crisp and three-dimensional sculptures. These experimental and dramatic creative methods have long become an indispensable visual identity in Dolce & Gabbana’s works.