by admin
In the next few hours, The National Government will put into effect the Export Increase Programalso known as “agro dollar”, “soybean” or “malbec”, oriented to regional economies.

In this context, we communicate with Andres Ridoisleader of Bodega Sin Reglas, who spoke about the impact of the Government’s measure on the wine sector.

“The wine industry is different from what the soybean industry can bewith commodities you can liquidate everything in one day while we depend on the consumption made by a third party”, said Ridois.

“It is a relief in relation to the impacts of the daily economy. If it is not made permanent, it is a very short help”, added the interviewee. “There are no public policies for the sector. If there are no long-term policies for the sector, they are useless“, complete.

Then, the entrepreneur said that the exchange rate delay is changing the competitiveness of the sector at the international level due to the high production costs. “There is a possibility of growth, it is the most competitive sector on the planet. Need to do long-term business”, shot Ridois.

“The problem of the exchange rate is the distortion, the delay of the exchange rate is a tax”, asserted the interviewee. “We may not be able to access the Malbec dollar because our products do not enter Fair Prices”, he concluded.

