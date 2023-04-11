Home Health Recipe “Lasagna with salmon, spinach and ham” | > – Guide
Health

Recipe “Lasagna with salmon, spinach and ham” | > – Guide

by admin
Recipe “Lasagna with salmon, spinach and ham” | > – Guide

Ingredients for the béchamel sauce:

Put butter in a saucepan and melt. Stir in the flour with the whisk. Gradually add the cream while stirring and bring to a boil. Season the sauce with nutmeg, pressed garlic, pepper, salt and a little olive oil and let it boil down to a creamy consistency. Always stir well so that nothing burns. Set the finished béchamel sauce aside.

Ingredients for the white wine sauce:

up

Pour the white wine and cream into a saucepan and heat slightly. Season the sauce with pepper, salt and pressed garlic and set aside.

Ingredients for the lasagna:

up

Wash the spinach thoroughly and remove the roots. Heat some water in a large, tall saucepan and lightly salt. Briefly blanch the spinach leaves in batches, place on a cloth and allow to drain. Cut the salmon fillet into thin slices, grate hard cheese.

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Brush a rectangular casserole dish (approx. 35 x 25 cm) with a little butter or olive oil and place the lasagne sheets in it. Spread a layer of béchamel sauce on top and put some spinach on top. Sprinkle the spinach with grated cheese. Place the salmon and ham slices on top, then pour the béchamel sauce over them again. Add 1 to 2 more layers – the lasagna should not be too thick. Finish with lasagne sheets. Sprinkle with cheese and drizzle with olive oil.

Pour the white wine sauce over the lasagne and around the edges of the casserole dish. Cook in the oven for 40 minutes. After 20 minutes reduce the heat to 180 degrees. The top layer of lasagne should be nicely browned and crispy, while the inside should be soft.

See also  Harry, I have material for another book especially on William - Mondo

Divide the lasagne into pieces and serve. If you like, serve it with a fruity dip. Cut fresh pineapple into pieces and puree with a little chilli and olive oil.

Rainer Sass and Bettina Tietjen cook a gourmet menu with filled crêpes, salmon lasagne and brownies. © NDR

THE! | broadcast date | 04/10/2023

Lasagna with salmon and spinach arranged on a plate. © NDR Photo: Florian Kruck
Three rollmops lie on a white plate, next to them are onions, mustard seeds, lemon and parsley. © colourbox
Risotto with red shrimp and crustacean foam served on a plate. © Joshua Stolz / solisTV
Scallops with citrus beurre blanc and cauliflower dumplings arranged on a rustic plate. © Joshua Stolz / solisTV
Winter cod served on a plate with cauliflower puree and Brussels sprouts. © NDR Photo: Dave Hänsel
Mediterranean sea fish with tomato and feta on a plate. © NDR Photo: Claudia Timmann
Tuna ceviche with mango served on tramezzini bread. © NDR / Die Fernsehenmacher Photo: Gunnar Nicolaus
A piece of zander with kohlrabi and potatoes is on a plate. © ZS-Verlag Photo: Claudia Timmann
Salmon fillet lies on a plate with a salad, next to it a bowl of pomegranate seeds and half an orange. © NDR Photo: Claudia Timmann

You may also like

Train better with these exercises

Belen Rodriguez absent from Le Iene, the presenter...

study probes the association between video games and...

What is behind spring fatigue and how to...

By 2030 the first vaccines against cancer

Rare vertebral cyst removed in Bari from a...

Ospedale del Mare in Naples, post-cancer bladder reconstructed

Drug shortages: online prices for over-the-counter drugs have...

Abarth 500e: ok, the sound is right

Anti-Cancer Training: Professor Tells How to Reduce Your...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy