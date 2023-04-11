



Ingredients for the béchamel sauce:

Put butter in a saucepan and melt. Stir in the flour with the whisk. Gradually add the cream while stirring and bring to a boil. Season the sauce with nutmeg, pressed garlic, pepper, salt and a little olive oil and let it boil down to a creamy consistency. Always stir well so that nothing burns. Set the finished béchamel sauce aside.

Ingredients for the white wine sauce:

Pour the white wine and cream into a saucepan and heat slightly. Season the sauce with pepper, salt and pressed garlic and set aside.

Ingredients for the lasagna:

Wash the spinach thoroughly and remove the roots. Heat some water in a large, tall saucepan and lightly salt. Briefly blanch the spinach leaves in batches, place on a cloth and allow to drain. Cut the salmon fillet into thin slices, grate hard cheese.

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Brush a rectangular casserole dish (approx. 35 x 25 cm) with a little butter or olive oil and place the lasagne sheets in it. Spread a layer of béchamel sauce on top and put some spinach on top. Sprinkle the spinach with grated cheese. Place the salmon and ham slices on top, then pour the béchamel sauce over them again. Add 1 to 2 more layers – the lasagna should not be too thick. Finish with lasagne sheets. Sprinkle with cheese and drizzle with olive oil.

Pour the white wine sauce over the lasagne and around the edges of the casserole dish. Cook in the oven for 40 minutes. After 20 minutes reduce the heat to 180 degrees. The top layer of lasagne should be nicely browned and crispy, while the inside should be soft.

Divide the lasagne into pieces and serve. If you like, serve it with a fruity dip. Cut fresh pineapple into pieces and puree with a little chilli and olive oil.