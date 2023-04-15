Domestic suspense dramas return to the essence and word-of-mouth rises – yqqlm

The 13th work of Misty Theater has been launched recently. The suspenseful web drama “Thirteen Years in the Dust” starring Chen Jianbin and Chen Xiao has been well received by audiences since its launch. Less than a week after the episode aired, Douban scored 7.9 points. The score has climbed to 8.1 points and continues to rise.

The play starts with an unsolved case in 1997, and tells the story of the unsolved murderer who is suspected to have reappeared 13 years later. The reincarnation of the suspicious case made Wei Zhengrong (played by Chen Jianbin) and Lu Xingzhi (played by Chen Xiao), the criminal police master and apprentice, once again join hands to investigate the truth. fierce. The solid plot advancement, full character creation, innovative dual-time narrative structure, and humanistic care for the master and apprentice to solve the case reasonably, the collection and interweaving of these elements make the play raise the level of domestic suspense dramas in one fell swoop.

A pair of typical criminal police mentors and apprentices are portrayed in the play. As soon as the image of the criminal police veteran guard with a big back appears, many viewers “dream back to “Trident”. The young policeman Lu Xingzhi became Lao Wei’s follower as soon as he joined the Criminal Police Force 13 years ago. His theory is in stark contrast to Lao Wei’s action. The two of them were civil and military, quiet and moving. Although Lu Xingzhi was always an ignorant person who fearlessly raised objections to the direction of the investigation, and the old guard who was always angry with the chief seemed to be stubborn, but he was still willing to listen to the young people’s suggestions. However, due to the lack of criminal investigation methods at the end of the last century, we can only rely on relatively primitive visits and investigations. Due to the lack of advanced technical means such as DNA analysis, the murder case of that year has become an unsolved case.

This contrast is further accentuated by the show’s dual-time crossover narrative. Lu Xingzhi, who became the captain of the criminal police 13 years later, can use Skynet to obtain real-time road monitoring, and can also have a large amount of physical evidence to assist in the investigation. Therefore, the new technical background will assist in the detection of outstanding cases. The comparison of time also provides more depth to the narrative of the play. Lao Wei, a high-spirited investigator, became a librarian in the police station 13 years later, and Lu Xingzhi, who succeeded him, became the captain, “stand aside.” But his master kept him in his heart. This kind of spring and autumn style of writing that has been changed by the murder case shows the professional plight of the criminal police more intuitively, and also adds a more moving atmosphere to the play in addition to the suspenseful plot.

In addition, the solid suspenseful story line is the key to “Thirteen Years in the Dust” receiving a lot of praise. In recent years, a lot of domestic suspense dramas have been created, but more dramas focus on the improvement of techniques and the expansion of themes. The core reasoning and case solving of suspense dramas are often biased by nonsensical logic, which makes this genre not more specific. , Deep line expansion, on the contrary, seems greedy and greedy, losing its own inherent advantages.

This is where the excellence of “Thirteen Years in the Dust” lies. It returns to the essence of suspense dramas. The criminal suspects appearing in the play have their own backgrounds of social problems, but the plot does not over-exaggerate, just tell these characters and stories and stop at the point. The play does not only tell stories without portraying characters, nor does it adopt formulaic characters one by one according to the cliché topic play mode, allowing the creation to return to the nature of suspense dramas, respecting the characteristics of the subject matter and artistic laws, and naturally getting enthusiastic responses from the audience. (Reporter Li Xiazhi)

