70-year-old Zhao Yazhi’s outing in shorts and white shirt attracted netizens to marvel: she is not an old goddess

On March 13, 70-year-old Zhao Yazhi released a video of her outing, wearing blue shorts, a white shirt, a pair of white shoes, and a light gait.

At the same time, she has long black hair, earrings, red lips, and a charming smile, exuberant youthful breath.

Reviews:

Although it is beautiful, this state, this body shape has to admit that it is indeed young

My grandfather wants to marry her, my father wants to marry her, and I want to marry her too. She is so beautiful for a lifetime, and it has fascinated us for three generations.

The post-80s are all old, my white lady is really a monster

It is understood that Zhao Yazhi is a Chinese film and television actress born in 1953. In 1973, she won the fourth place in the first “Miss Hong Kong” beauty pageant, and officially entered the showbiz in 1975. In 1978, she played Zhou Zhiruo in the costume martial arts drama “Yi Tian Tu Long Ji”. In 1992, he won widespread attention with the costume myth drama “Legend of the New White Snake”.