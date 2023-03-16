Home Technology Microsoft Files Trademark for Ender Dragon – Gamereactor
We already have many Minecraft spin-offs like Minecraft: Story Mode – A Telltale Games Series, Minecraft Dungeons and the upcoming Minecraft Legends. And it appears there will be a new one.

As Idle Sloth pointed out on Twitter, Microsoft has created anEnder Dragonfiled trademark applications for video game-related products.It seems that they are fullygo all outthing, because they also“Toy Figures, Books and Costumes”(and even more) applied for the Ender Dragon trademark.

The Xbox team has confirmed the big Xbox event on June 11, but also said they have a few little surprises planned ahead of then. If The Ender Dragon is a major standalone release, then we should probably expect to hear more in June, otherwise we might get the info before then.

The Ender Dragon is a flying boss in Minecraft, which is why we think it’s somehow related to Mojang’s universe – but of course it could also be completely unrelated.

This is what the Ender Dragon looks like in Minecraft.

