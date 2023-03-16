Home Health sentence canceled for the two Americans, there will be an encore appeal
sentence canceled for the two Americans, there will be an encore appeal

Breakthrough in the process for the murder of Mario Cerciello Rega. The Cassation has decided that there will be an encore appeal to re-evaluate the positions of Finnegan Lee Elder e Gabriele Natale Hjorthaccused of the stabbing death of the deputy sergeant of the carabinieri, which took place on July 26, 2019. The judges overturned the sentence issued by the Court of Appeals against the two US citizens, sentenced to 24 and 22 years respectively.

For Helder, the 24-year prison sentence was canceled with
referral on aggravating circumstances and on the existence of the crime of
resistance to public officials. For Gabriele Natale Hjorth the annulment with postponement regards the accusation of
conspiracy to murder.

Elder’s lawyer: “Now requantify the sentence” “We are satisfied with the annulment of the sentence”, commented the lawyer Roberto Capra, defender of Finnegan Lee Elder. “There will be a new trial at the heart of the matter, whether or not the carabinieri qualify as members of the police force. And this opens the way for a new quantification of the sentence”.

Legal Hjorth: “Finally someone has listened to our reasons” “Great satisfaction with the outcome, we have finally found someone who has heard our reasons and we have reached an annulment of the sentence for the fundamental issue concerning the position of Christmas”, affirmed instead the lawyer Fabio Alonzi, defender of Gabriel Christmas Hjorth.

