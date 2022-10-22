On the 20th, Dong Li, a fencer, attended the wedding of Zhang Meng and Jin Ensheng. He played the saxophone at the dinner party, brought a song “The Moon Represents My Heart”, and gave Zhang Meng and Jin Ensheng the premiere of his wedding band. He wrote: “Sister Meng and fifth brother are newly married, and the first wedding performance is dedicated to you.”

On the 20th, Zhang Meng and Jin Ensheng held a wedding in Sanya, Hainan. The two shared photos with the captions “Respect a bowl of tea, join a marriage, and hope for the sunrise”, “Respect a bowl of tea, form a relationship, and remember from sunset.”

It is reported that in March 2020, the two officially announced their relationship. In December 2021, Jin Ensheng posted photos of the marriage proposal scene, announcing that Zhang Meng had successfully proposed, “I have been blessed for a long time, and I finally waited until you said ‘I do'”, Zhang Meng reposted and responded: “Kneeling on one knee + you = me willing”. In the photo, the two are snuggling together, looking at the camera hand in hand, very happy. On February 10 this year, the two announced the good news of their marriage and posted their wedding photos.

Original title: Dong Lisun, Zhang Meng, Jin Ensheng’s wedding scene, as claimed, gave his wedding debut

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling