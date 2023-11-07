Doro – Conqueress – Forever Strong and Proud – Album Review

Doro – Conqueress – Forever Strong and Proud

Origin: Germany

Release: 27.10.2023

Label: Nuclear Blast Records

Duration: 01:17:05

Genre: Heavy Metal

Photo Credit: Jochen Rolfes

The year is 1983. A blonde singer from Düsseldorf, who was still unknown at the time, was with the band Snakebite their very first appearance in the underground. What no one knew back then: This lady would later become the Queen of Metal. Yes, it has actually been 40 years since the career of this now world-famous rock singer Doro has begun. Reason enough to also contribute an album with many guest stars and in extra length for the anniversary celebrations. And Conqueress – Forever Strong and Proud lives up to its proud name.

Because Doro With their fourteenth solo album, they bring a work to the table that lasts a full 75 minutes including its bonus tracks. For that alone, you’d have to take your hat off if it wasn’t for the songs in general.

Amazingly fresh

And Doro already shows on the opener Children Of The DamnedWhat you can expect: The listener is greeted by a song that is almost like an anthem and thus sets a new scent. But the faster songs are also convincing: that’s what sticks with you after the first listen Fire In The Skythe punky one All For You or even the surprisingly hard one I Will Prevail in the head.

Particularly noteworthy is the very strong first single Time For Justicewhose catchy chorus and video you can watch HERE can look at. In addition, there are also balladesque songs in German, like Rock in the surf.

Lots of guest stars

And Doro would not be Doro, if she hadn’t chosen some guest musicians for her special anniversary. This is how it plays Sammy of the Broilers on Bond Unending with and as a highlight she covers with Judas Priest Legend Rob Halford their song Living After Midnight and the Bonnie Tyler Evergreen Total Eclipse Of A Heart. The latter in particular gets a completely new, positive note thanks to the voices of both singers.

In general it can be said: Doro offers the fan a variety of musical facets. So she drifts along Horns Up High even into the Viking area, which is somewhere between Amon Amarth and Santiano lies. Only her cover of The Four Horsemen you wouldn’t necessarily have needed it.

Conclusion

Doro offers the listener Conqueress – Forever Strong And Proud a variety of musical facets that, together with some guest stars, make for a really good album. The metal legend makes one thing clear above all else: retirement is far from being a thought for her. 8,5 / 10

Line Up

Doro Pesch – vocals

Luca Princiotta – Guitar

Bass Maas – Gitarre

Stefan Herkenhoff – Bass

Johnny Dee – drums

Tracklist

01. Children Of The Dawn

02. Fire In The Sky

03. Living After Midnight

04. All For You

05. Lean Mean Rock Machine

06. I Will Prevail

07. Bond Unending

08. Time For Justice

09. Rock in the surf

10. Love Breaks Chains

11. Drive Me Wild

12. Rise

13. Best In Me

14. Heavenly Creatures

15. Total Eclipse Of The Heart

Bonus Tracks

16. Warlocks And Witches

17. Horns Up High

18. True Metal Maniacs

19. Heart In Pain

20. The Four Horsemen

Links

Instagram Doro

Facebook Doro



Also on Soundmagnet.eu

Album Review – U.D.O. – Touchdown

Album Review – Iron Savior – Firestar

Album Review – Blood Lightning – Blood Lightning

Cool article? Join the discussion on Facebook!

Share this: Facebook

X

