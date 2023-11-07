Doro – Conqueress – Forever Strong and Proud – Album Review

Doro – Conqueress – Forever Strong and Proud
Origin: Germany
Release: 27.10.2023
Label: Nuclear Blast Records
Duration: 01:17:05
Genre: Heavy Metal
Photo Credit: Jochen Rolfes
The year is 1983. A blonde singer from Düsseldorf, who was still unknown at the time, was with the band Snakebite their very first appearance in the underground. What no one knew back then: This lady would later become the Queen of Metal. Yes, it has actually been 40 years since the career of this now world-famous rock singer Doro has begun. Reason enough to also contribute an album with many guest stars and in extra length for the anniversary celebrations. And Conqueress – Forever Strong and Proud lives up to its proud name.
Because Doro With their fourteenth solo album, they bring a work to the table that lasts a full 75 minutes including its bonus tracks. For that alone, you’d have to take your hat off if it wasn’t for the songs in general.
Amazingly fresh
And Doro already shows on the opener Children Of The DamnedWhat you can expect: The listener is greeted by a song that is almost like an anthem and thus sets a new scent. But the faster songs are also convincing: that’s what sticks with you after the first listen Fire In The Skythe punky one All For You or even the surprisingly hard one I Will Prevail in the head.
Particularly noteworthy is the very strong first single Time For Justicewhose catchy chorus and video you can watch HERE can look at. In addition, there are also balladesque songs in German, like Rock in the surf.
Lots of guest stars
And Doro would not be Doro, if she hadn’t chosen some guest musicians for her special anniversary. This is how it plays Sammy of the Broilers on Bond Unending with and as a highlight she covers with Judas Priest Legend Rob Halford their song Living After Midnight and the Bonnie Tyler Evergreen Total Eclipse Of A Heart. The latter in particular gets a completely new, positive note thanks to the voices of both singers.
In general it can be said: Doro offers the fan a variety of musical facets. So she drifts along Horns Up High even into the Viking area, which is somewhere between Amon Amarth and Santiano lies. Only her cover of The Four Horsemen you wouldn’t necessarily have needed it.
Conclusion
Doro offers the listener Conqueress – Forever Strong And Proud a variety of musical facets that, together with some guest stars, make for a really good album. The metal legend makes one thing clear above all else: retirement is far from being a thought for her. 8,5 / 10
Line Up
Doro Pesch – vocals
Luca Princiotta – Guitar
Bass Maas – Gitarre
Stefan Herkenhoff – Bass
Johnny Dee – drums
Tracklist
01. Children Of The Dawn
02. Fire In The Sky
03. Living After Midnight
04. All For You
05. Lean Mean Rock Machine
06. I Will Prevail
07. Bond Unending
08. Time For Justice
09. Rock in the surf
10. Love Breaks Chains
11. Drive Me Wild
12. Rise
13. Best In Me
14. Heavenly Creatures
15. Total Eclipse Of The Heart
Bonus Tracks
16. Warlocks And Witches
17. Horns Up High
18. True Metal Maniacs
19. Heart In Pain
20. The Four Horsemen
Links
Instagram Doro
Facebook Doro
