Original title: Douban 8.7 sci-fi comedy “Universe Exploration Editorial Department” is scheduled for April Fool’s Day. The detailed poster shows the temperament of sci-fi movies

Sohu Entertainment News Produced by Guo Fan, the sci-fi comedy #电影宇宙探控Editorial Department# has released a finalized poster, which will be released on April Fool’s Day. The film tells the story of Tang Zhijun, the editor-in-chief of a science fiction magazine and a down-and-out middle-aged man, who embarks on a journey to find aliens because of a problem that has puzzled him all his life. The poster brings together elements such as spaceships, burning tents, and cosmic merit boxes, and the imagination is wide open.

The detailed poster highlights the temperament of sci-fi movies, the creative trailer is full of witty and humorous style

The movie “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department” tells the story of Tang Zhijun (played by Yang Haoyu), the editor-in-chief of the science fiction magazine “Cosmic Exploration” editorial department, who has been obsessed with searching for extraterrestrial civilizations for decades. One day, he received an abnormal signal that seemed to come from the depths of the universe, so he summoned his friends who were also fallen in Tianya, and with the question that puzzled him all his life, he once again embarked on a journey to find aliens.

Many details of the film’s plot are hidden in the materials released today. The fixed-file poster may seem absurd, but it is intriguing: the main body of the picture is a donkey attracted by carrots. On the back of the donkey, a group of people from the “Universe Exploration Editorial Department” are moving forward under the leadership of editor-in-chief Tang Zhijun. The detector in Tang Zhijun’s hands seems to have received a signal from an alien civilization, but this signal is like a carrot in a donkey’s eye, it may be real or it may be a fantasy. The negative space inside the donkey’s body hides “a universe”, where Tang Zhijun and his party encountered countless adventures during their journey: a TV full of snowflakes, a helpless astronaut, and a box with the words “Universe Merit Box” written on it. Boxes, boys wearing aluminum pots, and strange means of transportation, etc… The many details of the poster are full of imagination, which indicates that this journey of “space exploration” is bizarre and interesting.

At the same time, the “What universe are you kidding?” version of the trailer filled the film’s sense of humor in a unique way, which made people laugh. The entire trailer restores the style of TV commercials in the 1980s and 1990s, and elements such as TVs, astronauts, and cosmic merit boxes in the finalized posters appear one after another. Careful viewers can also find more surprising details such as editorial plaques, alien models, and a lonely “down-and-out sage”…all of these were sucked into a giant cauldron. Coupled with the recommendation of a magical female voice: “Large-scale domestic color wide-screen feature film”, people are full of curiosity about the story that happened in the movie, and they will keep “See you in theaters on April 1!” firmly in their hearts. And the sentence at the end of the trailer, “What kind of cosmic joke?” combined with the April 1 schedule, gave birth to an extremely natural and advanced sense of humor. The whole trailer seems simple and light, but in fact it cleverly and effectively uses Glitch Art and Psychedelic Art on the basis of Vintage style, and creatively deconstructs the elements of the film And reorganization, it can be said that it has a unique style. Combined with the super high score of 8.7 on the Douban platform by the “Universe Exploration Editorial Department”.

Young director’s feature film debut wins multiple awards

“Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department” is directed by the young director Kong Dashan. At the “Universe Premiere” held in Pingyao in 2021, from the audience to the judges, from fellow practitioners to film critics and the media, “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department” received unanimous praise , In the end, “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department” lived up to expectations, and won Fei Mu’s Best Film Award, Youth Jury Honor Film, Fan Movie Choice Honor, and the Most Important Film Award in the Hidden Dragon Unit. One of the film producers, “Wandering Guo Fan, the director of “Earth”, praised the film for “exploring another possibility of Chinese science fiction films.” “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department” received full support from the two producers at the beginning of its creation. The film director Kong Dashan said in an interview: “In fact, this story is difficult to imagine through words at the stage of the script. What kind of form is it. Director Guo Fan, teacher Wang Hongwei, and all the other main creators, even myself, I have no idea. But they still help me realize this thing without hesitation.”

The film “Universe Exploration Editorial Department” is produced by Guo Fan (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., China Film Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Wanda Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Shanghai Chinese Film Co., Ltd., Huayi Brothers Films Co., Ltd., Shanghai Tao Piao Piao Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Shanghai Xiaonianqing Culture Media Co., Ltd., Shanghai Jingdunhao Culture Media Co., Ltd., Youth Pi Films Wuxi Co., Ltd., Poly Films Investment Co., Ltd., Xingyao Zhizhen (Foshan ) Culture Media Co., Ltd. and Shengdian Cultural Industry Investment Management Group Co., Ltd., jointly produced by Wang Hongwei and Guo Fan, directed by Kong Dashan, starring Yang Haoyu and Ailiya, and starring Wang Yitong, Jiang Qiming and Sheng Chenchen. The film will be released nationwide on April 1.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: