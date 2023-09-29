Home » He drove drunk, overturned and then went to sleep in a house
Entertainment

He drove drunk, overturned and then went to sleep in a house

by admin
He drove drunk, overturned and then went to sleep in a house

The 38-year-old man who overturned this Friday morning on the way down from Cerro de las Rosas when he lost control of the vehicle and then went to sleep in the doorway of a house was driving drunk, according to his father.

The accident occurred at 3:30 in Rafael Núñez and Sagrada Familia when the man, aboard a Honda Fit, lost control of the vehicle and overturned onto the right side. He was trapped inside the cabin, after which he was rescued by firefighters with severe blows to the body.

Then he went to sleep at the door of a house, according to Mitre.

“I was sleeping and it must be that (his son) has gone out with friends, has had something to drink, and the consequences are evident,” the father told the media and confirmed that the boy was drunk.

The car was destroyed in the front.

See also  Hyperdontia - Deranged - HeavyPop.at

You may also like

Global cosmetics consumption will reach 700 billion in...

Guangliang Joins ‘Our Song’: A New Season of...

Andrónico Luksic, belonging to the richest family in...

Legal Victory and Continued Justice: Sasha Sokol’s Lawsuit...

HYPEBEAST Magazine #32: The Fever Issue Explores Cultural...

Jorge Almirón spicy before the Superclásico and against...

Govan KIDS Announces Tian Liang and Tian Yucheng...

the Interior A and B tournaments and another...

North Bund AIA Grand Theater Unveils Opening Season...

The ruling party obtained the votes to turn...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy