He drove drunk, overturned and then went to sleep in a house

The 38-year-old man who overturned this Friday morning on the way down from Cerro de las Rosas when he lost control of the vehicle and then went to sleep in the doorway of a house was driving drunk, according to his father.

The accident occurred at 3:30 in Rafael Núñez and Sagrada Familia when the man, aboard a Honda Fit, lost control of the vehicle and overturned onto the right side. He was trapped inside the cabin, after which he was rescued by firefighters with severe blows to the body.

Then he went to sleep at the door of a house, according to Mitre.

“I was sleeping and it must be that (his son) has gone out with friends, has had something to drink, and the consequences are evident,” the father told the media and confirmed that the boy was drunk.

The car was destroyed in the front.

