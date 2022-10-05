Original title: Douban 9.2 | “I feel that the world is so beautiful, and it will continue to be so beautiful”

You will teach your children that dreams must come true, even if you look out of place in the eyes of others?

During the growth of children, parents will have a lot of confusion. In fact, children also face many problems and challenges, and even face many problems that are difficult to solve in the adult world. “Little Spy Harriet”The protagonist of this book also encountered some difficult problems, how did she face and solve them?

Writer, translator, senior children’s reading promoter Ah JiaIn the article “Identify Your Difference”, he wrote: “In this work, we don’t read the image of a ‘perfect child’, but instead meet a little protagonist who seems spoiled, self-righteous, and often rude, and this kind of story feels very real. And when we understand and identify with Harriet, we may also find that her narcissism is not entirely unreasonable, because she is indeed very cute, and identifying with her also largely means identifying with our own uniqueness. When the reader accepts Harriet and himself with relief, it is likely to resonate with Harriet, who finally came to the river for a walk: ‘It feels like the world is so beautiful, and it will always be so. ‘”

October 5, 2022 is the 94th birthday of Louise Fitzhugh, the author of “Little Spy Harriet”. The editor hereby introduces the author to you, walks into the world of children, and thinks about education.

In 1928, author Louis Fitzius was born in Tennessee. Due to the divorce of her parents, her childhood was mostly spent in loneliness. It was this childhood experience that created her sensitive heart.

Yilin Press WeChat Matrix

