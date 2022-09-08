Douban score refreshes the lower limit of domestic drama reputation

“It’s already 2022, why is there still such a drama?” This is a Douban netizen’s evaluation of the TV series “Gentlemen in the East Eighth District”.

The show started airing on August 31st. Douban.com recently released ratings. 86.4% of people gave it one star, and the current score is 2.4, which can be said to have refreshed the lower limit of word-of-mouth for domestic dramas this year. You must know that Douban can only give one star at a minimum, and one star is equivalent to 2 points. The score of a drama enters the “2 prefix” range, which has basically bottomed out.

In fact, when the show briefly rose to 2.6 points, someone immediately left a message expressing dissatisfaction, “Who made it 0.2 points higher?!” Now, it has returned to 2.4 points.

Topics such as #張漢地士場分2.4#, #dongba district’s gentlemen greasy#, #how to evaluate the east eight district’s men# and other topics have been on the hot search, and most of the netizens are complaining.

What kind of show is this? What are you all ranting about?

“Gentlemen of the East Eighth District” is directed by Xia Rui, starring Zhang Han, Du Chun, Jing Chao, Huang Youming, etc. Zhang Han serves as the producer and participates in the screenwriting. This is a light comedy of urban life. The plot is as follows: Four college roommates walked different paths in their own lives. In this most beautiful era, they achieved both career and love harvests. It looked a bit like the male version of “Ode to Joy”, but the audience really couldn’t feel happy. The most commented were the “greasy” performance and the “suspended” plot.

How is it greasy? In fact, at the beginning of the first episode alone, the scene of four people running in the rainy playground in school uniforms is already very “oily”. You know, this is 37-year-old Zhang Han, 36-year-old Jing Chao, 41-year-old Du Chun and 36-year-old Huang Youming.

Let’s take a look at the wonderful dialogue that Zhang Han with the hairspray head said to the heroine——

“Rainy night, cold iron, and strands of hair floating in the sky, strand by strand…”

“Sorry, I only drink black tea.”

“I don’t like people drinking black tea in front of me.”

……

Generally speaking, the comments of netizens are surprisingly wonderful for dramas with poor reputation. Let’s appreciate it——

“Oh my God, I thought I fell into the oil pan, and one oil is nothing, but four came all at once. The sound of oil sizzling has successfully made me ignore the plot”;

“I have never seen such a greasy drama, and Zhang Han’s return is still oily”;

“The slots in the first 30 minutes of the first episode can be connected to circle the earth 10 times”;

“The whole article is full of flaws, with a purely rotten attitude, so that you can’t even find the angle of complaining”;

“The story of the middle-aged ‘Oilwell Garden’ F4″…

The so-called “cliché” and “suspended” of the plot by netizens mean that the show seems to have returned to the “earthy Mary Sue (or should be called Jack Sue)” style more than ten years ago. Cool but empty lines. It’s like taking a helicopter to a wedding, the male protagonist goes to the wrong room and sleeps directly on the female protagonist’s bed, the male protagonist accidentally pulls the female protagonist’s underwear belt, and then comes a beautiful woman who rotates the camera into her arms, plus an exotic bikini pool party. …was very persuasive at first.

There is actually no problem with the character design. The four people are engineers, university teachers, brand store managers, and western restaurant chefs. But the “CP” arranged for them is very interesting. In the words of netizens, it is “male subordinates with female bosses, male sales with female presidents, male fans with spouse portraits, male teachers with female students”.

Interestingly, it seems that taking advantage of the popularity, the drama party launched the topic #Gentlemen in Dongba District, the adult love is so sweet#. But netizens didn’t buy it, “What is this adult love? Adults don’t take the blame”; “Sweet? Normal girls would feel offended when they see it.”

Many people say that “Gentlemen of Dongba District” is imitating Korean dramas. As far as the story setting is concerned, it seems to be a bit like the Korean drama “A Gentleman’s Dignity”, but unfortunately this drama imitates all those Korean idol dramas that we complained about back then.

In fact, there have been many good urban dramas in the past few years. As a Douban netizen said, “The screenwriter should really go from the sky to the mortal world to see what real life is.”