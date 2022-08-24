Keeping the heart of the beginning of the 30th year and never forgetting the dream of chasing the light and shadows – a side note on the opening ceremony of the 17th China Changchun Film Festival

On August 23, the opening ceremony of the 17th China Changchun Film Festival was held in Changchun Wuhuan Gymnasium. The picture shows the cultural performance at the opening ceremony.Photography by Jilin Daily reporter Wang Meng

Changchun in autumn is refreshing and beautiful; the Five Rings Gymnasium in autumn night is bright and fragrant. On the evening of August 23, the 17th China Changchun Film Festival opened in Changchun Wuhuan Gymnasium, facing all directions and welcoming guests and friends. It gathered the predecessors, backbones and new forces of the film to witness this grand event of Chinese film together.

Under the background of “Welcome to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, 30 Years of Light and Shadow”, the entire opening ceremony performance is full of grandeur, deep affection, calmness, youth and fashion, integrating the “Red Cradle”, “The Gate of Movies”, “Thirty and Shining” “Golden Deer” and other multiple elements tell the audience a “story of light and shadow” spanning 30 years with visual impact stage design, ingenious program arrangement, and outfield interaction linking cultural landmarks.

As the bell rang, the much anticipated opening ceremony kicked off. The situation performance “Chasing the Light” compares the film to the light in the hearts of filmmakers, who follow the light and grow along the way. The song “Story of Time” touched the heartstrings of filmmakers with a familiar melody, slowly presenting the 30-year light and shadow memory of China Changchun Film Festival to the audience. The recitation of “Our Thirty Years” vividly interprets the “cradle spirit” passed down from generation to generation, expresses the feelings and nostalgia of the filmmakers, and tells their blessings and longings.

Singer Zhang also sang a magnificent hymn of the times with a song “China in the Lights”. In the light and shadow, the giant ship of the times sailed through the prosperous and prosperous world, and sang the prosperity of the motherland with the filmmakers, singing the happy life in the lights, hard work and harmony Endless life. The short film “Light and Shadow Changchun” reviews the filming locations of classic films in Changchun, and brings the light and shadow Changchun that can be heard, seen everywhere and within reach to the world. The song “Where has the time gone?” conveys the filmmaker’s dream of walking with light and shadow and an attitude of no regrets and no regrets with a soulful singing voice. Wang Luodan, the image ambassador of the 17th China Changchun Film Festival, spoke emotionally on the stage of “Youth Always in Film Changchun”, described her fate with the China Changchun Film Festival, and described her as a young actor looking up to film predecessors and the future of film expectations. The song and dance “Light of Power” sings tactfully and dances gracefully. The theme song “May I See You Again” from the movie “731” is melodious and refreshing.

In terms of stage design, the opening ceremony used the concept of the main visual image of the film festival, “the door of the film, the window of vision”, to create an ascending stair-like dance shape on the stage as a whole. When the large “ladder” composed of many conductive light panels shines, each translucent white light panel exudes the beauty of light and shadow, presenting an embracing main structure, creating an “embracing” artistic conception for the stage. The rising ladder status also means that the China Changchun Film Festival is in line with the pace of urban development and is steadily moving towards the future. Cradleland” leads filmmakers and audiences alike to embrace the world and the future with enthusiasm.

It is worth mentioning that the opening ceremony also selected Modern Poetry Park, Nanxi Wetland Park and West Lake Park as interactive outfields. In these popular Changchun cultural landmarks, the general public welcomes this film festival belonging to the people. . The beautiful city scenery, happy life scenes, colorful cultural activities… not only show the strong cultural atmosphere of Changchun, but also show the richness of the spiritual and cultural life of the people of Changchun, and the happiness that is closely connected with the film at all times.

As the unchanging melody that has haunted the stage of the China Changchun Film Festival for 30 years, the festival song “Towards Glory” of the China Changchun Film Festival was sung again. The opening ceremony came to an end with the soaring singing of singers Yin Xiumei and Dai Yuqiang. Inheriting the brilliance of the past 16 sessions, the China Changchun Film Festival will start from the “cradle again”, continue to actively explore to enhance the cohesion of Chinese films, work hard, and write a new chapter! (Jilin Daily reporter Ma Lu and Pei Yuhong)