Do we need to learn negotiation skills? Do you think negotiation only requires eloquence? I will tell you the preparation for negotiation, the investigative negotiation framework in the book from the win-win negotiation class of Harvard Business School, and finally you will Know how to avoid common negotiation mistakes. The cases in the book are quite rich, there are single-issue and multi-issue negotiations, the following introduction I will introduce from the perspective of a single issue.

What preparations should we do before negotiating?

Before negotiating, you must understand that negotiation is to enable both parties to enhance each other’s value through this agreement. You can prepare according to the steps in the book. The beginning of the book allows you to easily understand the negotiation process through the transaction case of Hamilton Real Estate.

1. Assess your best alternative (BATNA), any negotiation must have a backhand, so as to avoid ending up with an air of negotiation and no benefit at all.

2. Calculate your reservation price (Reservation Value) from the best alternative. You can use this price as a reserve price. If the negotiated price at this time is greater than your reservation price, you can consider accepting the current negotiation plan. Conversely, below this price you can no longer continue to negotiate the transaction.

3. After evaluating your own alternatives and reserve price, you must also evaluate the other party’s alternatives and reserve price. If you want to evaluate the other party, you must collect all the relevant information that can be collected, so that you can know yourself and the enemy well. And simulate the other party by assuming, for example, if you don’t know the other party, if you want the other party to buy the land use, then you have to assume the other party, to develop a commercial building or a residential building… and so on, to make the best on-site response.

4. Evaluate the agreement space (ZOPA), before this step, please calculate the reserve price of yourself and your opponent. For example, your reserve price is 10 million, and the other party’s reserve price is 1200, then your agreement space will be 1000 Between 10,000 and 12 million, the direct description is that if it is less than 10 million, you will refuse to negotiate, and if it is higher than 12 million, the other party will refuse to negotiate.

What you need to know about investigative negotiation

From the previous negotiation preparation, you will find that you have to prepare a lot of information and analysis before a negotiation starts, mainly because the essence of this book is investigative negotiation. Everyone.

1. Don’t just ask what happened, but why?

👉A lot of people think that listening is very important in the negotiation. You know what he wants, just give him these things, and the negotiation will go smoothly in the end. This thinking seems very reasonable. But there will always be times when you cannot be satisfied. Instead, you need to know why the other party wants these things. Starting from the source of the matter, you will create more value.

2 Regulate the interests of both parties rather than the needs

👉A negotiation needs to meet the needs of both sides, which is a big challenge, but you have to make the interests of both parties so that the negotiation will be successful. For example, if you want a high salary but the boss is unwilling, then can the boss consider giving job seekers Work from home, the boss can reduce office costs, employees can reduce commuting costs and time, and then maintain productivity, on the premise, is this kind of thinking? Can both parties meet payroll needs? Remember one thing no one likes to do in a losing business.

3. Create common ground for fundamentally different coalitions

👉This principle in vernacular means to unite the secondary enemy and fight the primary enemy. For example, elections, wars, and competitions, you can easily find this kind of operation. Who says competitors can’t become friends?

4. See the other person’s request as an opportunity

👉Have you asked about the product warranty when you are shopping? You always hope that the product is guaranteed. In this case, the brand owner is willing to extend the warranty to attract you to buy because they believe in their products. In the negotiation, you can create your own interests from the needs and interests of the other party, then you will perfectly implement this principle.

5. Don’t miss out on “that’s their problem.”

👉If you find that the other party has reservations and restrictions on the transaction during the negotiation, then you can try to understand their problems. According to the example in the book, it was originally a broken transaction, because the negotiator found that the manufacturer could not On-time delivery, so through the assistance of its own logistics relationship, it has reached a negotiation of on-time delivery and successfully reduced the transaction price, breaking through a problem with the other party, and finally ushering in a win-win transaction.

6. Don’t let a negotiation end because your own bid is rejected.

👉Investigative negotiation mainly focuses on why this matter, it is quite common to be rejected at the end of the negotiation, but after the other party rejects you, do you turn your head away or ask the other party the reason for refusing the transaction? Understand why the other party refused, you instead You can further modify your proposal, and the real negotiation ends when you have no room for agreement (ZOPA).

7. Recognize the difference between “selling” and “negotiating.”

👉The difference between negotiation and sales lies in listening and customization. Negotiation is not a complete output of content, but output by observing the other party. Investigation negotiation takes understanding as the starting point. In many cases, you don’t need to make excessive profits, but you can get more. .

Mistakes you should avoid in negotiation

The following are the mistakes that can occur when negotiating from the win-win negotiation class at Harvard Business School. Negotiation requires experience, but we can build on the shoulders of giants and avoid making mistakes in negotiation.

Bid without understanding what the other party wants Always ask the other party to go in the direction you want, but I don’t know that the other party is actually disgusted Misassessment leads all the way to black, no immediate changes are made Meet the needs of the other party without knowing the reasons for the needs Do not deceive, and collect enough information to judge whether the other party is sincere Every negotiation, whether successful or not, must be reviewed

postscript

When I read this book, I was not specializing in the field of negotiation, and the negotiation in my eyes was quite general, that is, I believed that in order to be successful in a negotiation, one party must make concessions to satisfy the other party, and as long as the price was prepared before the negotiation, the other content was not necessary. Understanding and negotiating is to maximize your own benefits. . . But all of this changed completely after I read it. I suddenly found that there are really many key points to pay attention to in negotiation. Many people may not have many opportunities to negotiate in their lives. If you regard negotiation as life, you will I found that you have a more comprehensive perspective on life.

One of the contents of the book that I find very useful is that when a negotiation is successful, you should examine whether there are certain shortcomings in the negotiation. The concept of examining whether it succeeds or fails has really benefited me a lot. Do you think this book just tells you what to do in negotiation? In fact, this book tells you the attitude you should have in life from the beginning to the end of one thing or an action, if you really have the skills of negotiation If you are interested, you may wish to open your negotiation skills through this book!

"Key Passwords" Harvard Business School's Win-Win Negotiation Course / Deepak Malhotra, Max H. Bazerman

