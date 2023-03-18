Home Entertainment Double and assist from Julián Álvarez in City’s win, which advanced to the semifinals
Entertainment

Double and assist from Julián Álvarez in City’s win, which advanced to the semifinals

by admin
Double and assist from Julián Álvarez in City’s win, which advanced to the semifinals

Julián Álvarez, world champion in Qatar 2022, billed twice and gave an assist for Manchester City that this saturday thrashed Burnley, from the second division of English football, 6-0 and was classified, for the fifth consecutive year, to the FA Cup semi-finals from England.

Ávarez, who was the starter, scored the fourth and sixth conquest for his team, in which Norwegian striker Erling Haaland scored three goals.

Football player Scandinavian is the top scorer in the Premier with 28 goals in 27 dates and had just scored 5 goals in the rematch with Leipzig of Germany (7-0), which sealed the round pass in the Champions League.

The team of Argentines Álvarez and Máximo Perroneboth cited for the Argentine team that will celebrate the world title in the friendlies with Panama and Curaçao in the country, thus closed an ideal week after qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Champions League.


Álvarez, 23, received recognition from the club last Thursday for his good performance with a extension of his contract for one year, until 2028accompanied by a salary increase.

In his first season at City, the “Spider”, one of the figures of Argentina in Qatar 2022, register twelve goals (five in the Premier League; two in the European Champions League; three in the Fa Cup, one in the EF Cup and one in the Community) and 4 assists in 34 games for all competitions.

Los FA Cup quarter-finalwhose last champion was Liverpool, will be completed tomorrow with the following matches: Sheffield United-Blackburn Rovers (9:00), Brighton-Grimsby Town (11:15) y Manchester United-Fulham (13:30, ESPN y Star+).

See also  Sister Li Wenhan at the station replied "Not yet at work" in the comment area.


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

You may also like

After having two children and being married for...

A sea of ​​dead fish blocks an Australian...

Evo Morales will arrive in Neuquén on March...

Three stars for “65: On the brink of...

Global alert: mountain forests disappear according to a...

Three months after the conquest of the Argentine...

At stake: Álvarez is a starter alongside Halaand...

While the trial of the Notebooks arrives and...

Putin visited the annexed Crimean peninsula after the...

TC2000: Pernía and Vivian detailed the keys to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy