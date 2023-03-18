Julián Álvarez, world champion in Qatar 2022, billed twice and gave an assist for Manchester City that this saturday thrashed Burnley, from the second division of English football, 6-0 and was classified, for the fifth consecutive year, to the FA Cup semi-finals from England.

Ávarez, who was the starter, scored the fourth and sixth conquest for his team, in which Norwegian striker Erling Haaland scored three goals.

Football player Scandinavian is the top scorer in the Premier with 28 goals in 27 dates and had just scored 5 goals in the rematch with Leipzig of Germany (7-0), which sealed the round pass in the Champions League.

The team of Argentines Álvarez and Máximo Perroneboth cited for the Argentine team that will celebrate the world title in the friendlies with Panama and Curaçao in the country, thus closed an ideal week after qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Champions League.





Álvarez, 23, received recognition from the club last Thursday for his good performance with a extension of his contract for one year, until 2028accompanied by a salary increase.

In his first season at City, the “Spider”, one of the figures of Argentina in Qatar 2022, register twelve goals (five in the Premier League; two in the European Champions League; three in the Fa Cup, one in the EF Cup and one in the Community) and 4 assists in 34 games for all competitions.

Los FA Cup quarter-finalwhose last champion was Liverpool, will be completed tomorrow with the following matches: Sheffield United-Blackburn Rovers (9:00), Brighton-Grimsby Town (11:15) y Manchester United-Fulham (13:30, ESPN y Star+).



