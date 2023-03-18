The president of the High Authority for the prevention of the fight against corruption and similar offenses (HAPLUCIA), Aba Kimelabalou declared his property and assets this Tuesday, March 14, 2023 with the mediator of the republic Awa Nana Daboya.

It thus discharged this constitutional obligation. Indeed, article 145 of the Togolese constitution prescribes that the high personalities and civil servants of the State as well as all the agents professionally exposed to the risks of corruption and assimilated infringements must make the declaration of their goods and assets at the beginning and at the end of their mandate or their function.

“Being recently appointed, it is important that I fulfill this obligation to declare property and assets. First of all, I received the declaration form which I filled in by filling in all the goods and assets that I have, then today’s ceremony allowed me to officially make this declaration to Madam mediator of the republic. Everything went well on the whole”, declared the president of HAPLUCIA.

Mr. Aba Kimelabalou added that the declaration of property and assets is a fundamental obligation in terms of good governance and transparency and it contributes to ensuring that the holders of public authority do not use their functions for personal.

Aba Kimelabalou was delighted to be among the first to observe this obligation. He also said he was reassured about compliance with the procedure for declaring property and assets.

It should be noted that the mediator of the republic was assisted in this task by a clerk, an accessor and a bailiff.

Rachel Doubidji