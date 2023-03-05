Britpop is back. In 2022 the 90s begin again in the music of “Dance Like a Poet”, the project of mastermind Matthias Rupprecht from Upper Austria.

He explains: “The album acts like a time machine. From the first to the last song of the album: 2020s off, 90s on. Anyone who grew up watching Oasis, Travis, Blur or Pulp will love it and feel young again.”

The scintillating chords that Noel Gallagher made his trademark and plenty of lyrical references to Britpop heroes can be found in his music. “Bittersweet Symphony” and “Sonnet” in the lyrics of He’s the Man say hello. But also instrumentally one discovers something new in the songs and the diverse arrangements with every listen.

They also convey a lot of good humor. Rupprecht says: “Many had a desire for the carefree days of the past. Freedom, light-heartedness, lightness – this feeling is transported in the songs and the coolness of the 90s and early 2000s. And also in the songs of the new album.

The exciting thing is that the songs work for both target groups: the songs offer plenty of “indie” and “britpop” for indie listeners. But they’re also pop enough for the mainstream – and without sacrificing artistic expression.

A dreamy throwback that is still worth listening to today because it’s really well done – because the most important element: the melodic, catchy songwriting, which encourages listening again and again; that’s what Dance Like a Poet especially have on Here’s to the Lovers perfected and in this respect are hardly inferior to the Britpop greats of the 90s.

Hear more dazzling Britpop songs and singer/songwriter pop songs on Dance Like a Poet’s latest album, Like a Storm.

