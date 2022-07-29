ROME – The latest “icing” on the cake of DR Automobiles Groupe, which continues to grind sales records, is called Sampdoria. The made in Italy car manufacturer and the Ligurian football team will continue their partnership for the next championship of the top division. Unlike last season, however, the shirts of the players of the Sampdoria club will sport the DR logo on the sleeve instead of the Evo one, one of the brands of the Italian automotive group.

“We decided to stay alongside Sampdoria because we were very satisfied with the sponsorship we put in place last year with Evo – said Massimo Di Tore, communication & marketing director of DR Automobiles Groupe – We believe that the new path undertaken by the Sampdoria company will bring to excellent results. Reason why we decided to place our DR on the most beautiful jersey in the world. We are also convinced that this sponsorship will help to further strengthen the market position of the entire group, which has just registered + 169% in the first half of 2022 ”.

The Molise factory of Macchia d’Isernia has just launched two new brands, Sportequipe and Ickx, which will join DR and Evo, even if they will have a market positioning on a higher level. Among the various news to come, DR 3.0 and DR 7.0 are expected to launch by the end of the year and the famous Genoese stadium of Marassi will certainly represent an excellent stage to allow the public to appreciate the new Sport utility vehicles. (Maurilio Rigo)