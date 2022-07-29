Recently, a 22-year-old girl in Hangzhou stayed up late to work overtime for four or five consecutive days, and unfortunately died suddenly, which caused widespread concern. It is reported that the girl worked overtime every day until four or five days in the morning. Later, she suffered a sudden illness and was sent to the ICU for rescue, but unfortunately died more than half a month later. According to the cover news report, the girl’s cousin revealed, The girl’s company gave 100,000 yuan in the early stage, but asked to write a receipt saying that the 100,000 yuan was borrowed, and the family has not been contacted since then.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

According to Ran News, as of now,The girl has spent about 450,000 yuan for medical treatment and other expenses, and has not been reimbursed a penny. The money is used from the family’s usual savings and borrowed from relatives and friends.

At present, the girl’s body has been returned to her hometown in Jiangxi and cremated.

The girl’s father expressed the hope that all children must take care of their bodies.

On the 28th, the Human Resources and Social Security Bureau of Binjiang District, Hangzhou issued an announcement saying,After investigation, the company involved is Hangzhou Muke Culture Media Co., Ltd., which was established in December 2019, and has been linked to relevant units for investigation and verification. If an enterprise is found to have violated labor laws and regulations, it will be seriously investigated and dealt with in accordance with laws and regulations.

A person in charge of the company surnamed Huang responded that he was actively cooperating with the regulatory authorities in the investigation.

A lawyer reminded: “It is necessary to keep the labor contracts, punching records, and mobile phone chat records related to work, and they can be used as evidence in court at critical times.”