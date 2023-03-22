After Austrian symphonic power metal heroes DRAGONY rewrote the history of their country with their latest studio album Viribus Unitis, today is the time to revisit the time when Austria was ruled by Emperor Franz Joseph and his wife, Empress Sisi, was governed. Forget everything you have heard and read so far! According to DRAGONY, Austrian history took a very different turn. They prove it once again on their brand new single “The Dead Queen’s Race”.

Deliver along with RED EYE TEMPLE vocalist Maria Nesh, who features on the track as a guest vocalist DRAGONY a powerful and energetic follow-up to their epic release and give this concept another exciting facet. Accompanied by a visually stunning lyric video, the song is available now on all streaming services worldwide!

DRAGONY about “The Dead Queen’s Race”:

„DRAGONY bids farewell to their latest album, “United Forces”released in 2021, with the new, previously unreleased single ‘The Dead Queen’s Race’! The brand new up-tempo track adds another chapter to the alternative history saga established in the concept of the Viribus Unitis album, and puts empress Elisabeth, the undead Empress of the Damned, and the character of white mage Harry Houdini, in center focus. The part of Elisabeth is performed by Red Eye Temple lead vocalist Maria Nesh as guest singer, who contributes a colorful vocal mix of clean and extreme vocals to add another layer to the DRAGONY sound. Join us one more time on our journey back to our fictionalized version of fin-de-siècle Vienna and partake in ‘The Dead Queen’s Race’!“

On the album, DRAGONY are supported by well-known colleagues such as Tommy Johansson (SABATON, MAJESTICA, SYMPHONY OF TRAGEDY), Tomas Svedin (SYMPHONY OF TRAGEDY), Michele Guaitoli (VISIONS OF ATLANTIS) and Georg Neuhauser (SERENITY) – just to name a few. Viribus Unitis was mixed and mastered by Sebastian “Seeb” Levermann of ORDEN OGAN at his Greenman Studios in Germany.

Formed in 2007 and after three studio albums, DRAGONY return to their rock opera roots on their latest offering!

Siegfried Samer about United Forces:

„Viribus Unitis marks both a return to our musical roots as well as a next step into the future for DRAGONY, as we are returning to a ‚rock opera concept‘ album similar to our debut Legends, but at the same time, we have evolved musically and are delivering what we consider our heaviest and most diverse album to date.

And even though we are taking a bit of a creative approach with the source material, the concept story of the album is deeply intertwined with the history of Austria and in particular with the end of the Habsburg monarchy, which is often romanticized in Austria and ingrained in our collective consciousness. We are therefore thrilled to be able to release this very special album on an Austrian label, Napalm Records, and hope that both old and new fans of DRAGONY will enjoy the brand new songs!”

“United Forces” tracklist:

1. On the Blue Danube

2. Gods of War

3. Love You to Death

4. Magic

5. Darkness Within

6. LOANS

7. United forces

8. Golden Dawn

9. Made of Metal (Cyberpunk Joseph)

10. Battle Royale

11. Legends Never Die

12. Have you already seen Vienna at night?

United forces is available in the following formats:

– 4 Page Digipack

– LP Gatefold RED Transparent

– 4 Page Digipack + Shirt

– Digital Album

DRAGONY is:

Frederic Brunner – drums

Herbert Glos – Bass

Manuel Hartleb – Keyboards

Matt Plekhanov – Guitars

Simon Saito – Guitars

Siegfried Samer – Vocals

Band-Links:

