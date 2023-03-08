Dream Audio Tools has released the Surfin Guitar library for the Native Instruments Kontakt, inspired by the sound of real surf guitars from the 50s and 60s.

Everything has been programmed and edited for a mix-ready yet authentic and recognizable sound, while offering a great variety of techniques for the style.

Surfin Guitar is the ideal tool for creating that 50’s/jukebox feel or satisfying your expressive urges. The tone of the amp, spring reverb, tremolo, and chorus are all carefully shaped to quickly create ready-to-use sounds for your music.

With its easy-to-use interface and assigned array of controls and effects, Surfin Guitar allows customization and creation of countless inspiring sounds. Controls include selectable spring reverb pulse, amp, tremolo, chorus, delay, and ADSR and filter controls, making it easy to add a modern twist to vintage tones.

The price is 29.90 Euros.

Official website:

https://www.dreamaudiotools.net/

