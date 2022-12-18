More and more hotels in the Bel Paese and beyond are offering stays combined with driving experiences on classic and contemporary sports cars, while some addresses have even electrified an entire fleet of Italian vintage cars.

From the Alpine peaks to the heel of the peninsula, more and more hotels in the Bel Paese combine luxury stays with fascinating driving experiences in charming cars. In some cases, the structures do not provide cars but rather suggested routes linked to experiences in the surrounding geographical area, while some residences have even restored and converted entire fleets of vintage Italian vehicles to electric.

The hotellerie options on the room with driving experience theme therefore range from the spectacular coastal roads of the south, to the sinuous provincial roads that circumnavigate the great lakes of the north where at the Grand Hotel Fasano of the Les Collectionneurs circuit, guests can explore the verdant landscapes of Garda starting from the elegant town of Gardone Riviera, on a BMW M4. On Lake Como, on the other hand, a belle epoque holiday at the Grande Hotel Tremezzo is enriched by a memorable driving experience towards the most celebrated locations of the famous lake basin, at the wheel of the 1970 Alfa Romeo Duetto Sportback.

In nearby Milan, the Excelsior Hotel Gallia (Luxury Collection of the Marriot group) organizes tours of the Milanese city on the Fiat 500 and driving sessions at the Monza racetrack. Hotel guests can also rent classic and sports cars. The same happens in the heart of the fashion district where the Four Seasons Milano offers the daily tour “Lago di Como” on a Mercedes SL190 roadster or the spectacular journey “La Dolce Vita” which connects the residences of Cap Ferrat and Florence, located in the Medici Palazzo della Gherardesca. The combination of a luxury room and a classic car finds particularly fertile ground in the Tuscan hills thanks to the initiatives of Belmond Villa San Michele and Castello di Casole, and of Rosewood Castiglione del Bosco. Other addresses that rent vintage cars to their guests are Tenuta di Artimino, Fonteverde Spa and Borgo San Felice. The latter structure – also known for its wine production and activities of social value – is also part of the “Routes du Bonheur” itinerary created by Relais & Chateaux which, in the enchanting itinerary along the always spectacular Tuscan roads, connects the hotels belonging to the collection by interspersing the different stages of the journey, with artistic and food and wine experiences linked to the area visited.

The often underestimated area around Rome, which has always engulfed tourists, is at the center of two original experiences for gentlemen drivers offered by the Hotel Eden (Dorchester Collection); the first goes to the treasures of Tuscia on a Fiat 124 Spider while the “Terminillo Raid” is a climb to the dominant peak of Lazio (first by car, then on foot), behind the wheel of a two-seater rear-wheel drive sports car and with the support of an expert local guide. The Eden Hotel can also create personalized packages with new itineraries and driving sessions on the Vallelunga track. Also in the capital, The St.Regis Rome organizes tests in the circuits bordering the Eternal City, as well as renting sports cars or SUVs such as Ferrari and Land Rover which, according to the feedback from the hotels consulted, are among the most requested brands by customers.

Those who decide to discover the lesser-known face of Umbria on charming vintage cars can instead rely on the tours of the Borgo della Marmotta (part of the Poreta Consortium) while at the recently renovated Grand Hotel Palazzo della Fonte di Fiuggi, holistic treatments and cuisine by the three-starred master Heinz Beck find continuity in the transfers of guests with various Rolls Royce models. In Campania, the scenic Amalfi state road can be traveled on in vintage Italian convertibles sourced from the Hotel Bellevue Syrene in Sorrento or from the legendary Hotel San Pietro in Positano. Finally, proceeding south towards Puglia, Borgo Egnazia di Savelletri converted five historic Italian models built between the 70s and 80s to electric. Hotel guests are invited to immerse themselves in the panoramas of centuries-old olive trees, dry-stone walls and the Adriatic coast driving fun cars such as the 600 Jungla, the Furgoncino 850 with Coriasco bodywork, the Spiaggina 500 Jolly and the Panda cabriolet with Moretti bodywork. To the zero-emission propulsion, all the cars mentioned add chromatic tones inspired by the colours, customs and ecosystems of the Valle d’Itria.