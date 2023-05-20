Home » Drizzle and south wind: this Saturday’s forecast for Santiago del Estero
20/05/2023 – 06:41 Santiago

Santiago del Estero this Saturday dawned with intermittent drizzle and southerly winds that dropped the temperature a few degrees.

According to the records of the National Meteorological Service, at 6 in the morning the temperature was 18°, with 78% humidity and winds from the south at 18 kilometers per hour.

The forecast for today indicates isolated rains in the morning and afternoon, with a maximum of just 20° and decreasing in intensity at night, at which time the thermometer could mark 14°.

For tomorrow, a mostly cloudy Monday is anticipated with light winds and high humidity. The minimum will be 13° and the maximum 25°.


