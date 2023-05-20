They capture a dangerous gang member who began to commit crimes at the age of 15

A gang member from the Barrio 18 of the Sureños (18-S) faction who started committing crimes at the age of 15 was arrested by agents of the National Civil Police (PNC), this Friday, in San Salvador.

This is Yesenia del Carmen Marroquín, who within the structure is better known by the alias “Crazy”.

The Police detained her in the San José neighborhood, on the road that leads to Suchitoto.

“This terrorist dedicated her life to extorting money and threatening to kill merchants from San Martín. She joined the gang at the age of 15 and, committing different crimes, she rose to managing finances, ”detailed the police corporation.

Authorities added that Marroquín will face justice for illegal groups. “Thanks to the war against gangs, his freedom ended and he will pay for all the damage caused,” the Police concluded.