DTLR and New Balance Launch Youth Exclusive ‘Festive’ 990v4 Co-Branded Shoe

DTLR Collaborates with New Balance to Launch Exclusive “Festive” Sneaker for Youth

Sneakers brand DTLR has teamed up with New Balance once again to release a special edition shoe targeted at the youth market. The new 9060 “Fire Sign” co-branded shoe is the latest collaboration between the two companies, and this time, they have launched an exclusive New Balance 990v4 “Festive” sneaker for kids.

Inspired by the Holiday Season, “Festive” features a vibrant green color scheme with bright red and silver accents. The shoelaces, “990” words, and the “NB” logo on the heel are all done in red, while the “N” logo on both sides of the shoe is presented in silver. The insole of the shoe is adorned with snowflakes and Christmas tree patterns, complemented by a white and green ENCAP midsole and a white rubber outsole, giving the shoe a festive and complete look.

The DTLR x New Balance 990v4 “Festive” will be exclusively available on DTLR’s official website starting November 27. The sneaker will be offered in youth sizes, including elementary school, preschool, and toddlers, with prices ranging from $80 to $115. Sneaker enthusiasts and parents looking for stylish and festive footwear for their kids are encouraged to keep an eye out for this exclusive release.

