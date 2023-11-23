China announced to host the first Chain Expo and formed another camp? — Mandarin home page

China Hosts First International Supply Chain Expo

China is set to host the first International Supply Chain Expo, attracting global attention to its efforts to reorganize and strengthen supply chain networks. The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade will hold the five-day China International Supply Chain Promotion Expo (Chain Expo) in Beijing from November 28. This expo is the world‘s first national-level exhibition with a focus on the supply chain, with the goal of promoting high-level opening up to the outside world.

The exhibition will include five major chain and supply chain service exhibition areas, showcasing smart automobile chains, green agricultural chains, clean energy chains, digital technology chains, and healthy life chains. More than 500 Chinese and foreign companies and institutions are expected to participate, displaying new technologies, products, and services in key sectors and attracting international attention.

One notable aspect of the expo is the participation of American companies, which will account for 20% of the total number of overseas exhibitors. Companies such as Amazon, ExxonMobil, Apple, FedEx, Tesla, and Intel, among others, are sending senior representatives to participate in the event. This participation is seen as a significant development in the context of US-China relations, as American companies look to engage with China’s supply chain systems.

The recent focus on supply chain restructuring has led to speculation about the intention behind China’s hosting of the expo. Some experts believe that China is seeking to reorganize and reposition its supply chain networks in the wake of international sanctions. Others speculate that China aims to attract foreign investment and promote its domestic market as a means of bolstering economic development.

While the expo has generated global interest, there are questions about whether China’s management policies and investment environment will address the concerns of foreign investors. Some experts believe that China’s policies, including taxes, fines, and counter-espionage laws, could deter foreign investment. Additionally, there are concerns about US-China economic and trade structures and the impact on global supply chains.

In response to these concerns, experts note that both the United States and China are seeking to develop independent supply chains in areas of advantage to eliminate risks. China’s focus on showcasing its domestic market and attracting investment signals its intent to strengthen its supply chain systems and mitigate potential vulnerabilities.

The first International Supply Chain Expo marks a significant moment for China as it seeks to navigate the complexities of international supply chain dynamics and promote its economic development on a global scale.

