Rock climbing experts from all over the country gathered in Yangbi to compete in difficulty and speed_TOM Information

The 2023 China Rock Climbing Natural Rock Wall Series kicked off on November 22 at the Shimenguan Scenic Area in Yangbi County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province, showcasing an impressive display of climbing expertise from across the country.

The competition featured rock climbing experts from 18 provinces, participating in a competition of difficulty and speed. Li Zhixin, chairman of the Chinese Mountaineering Association, officially launched the competition at the opening ceremony.

Li Zhengning, deputy director of the Yunnan Provincial Sports Bureau, emphasized the significance of Yunnan in the development of sports and outdoor activities. He highlighted Yunnan’s focus on outdoor sports as a main starting point for the sports industry and the success of the first China Outdoor Sports Industry Conference held in Dali earlier this year.

Yang Zeliang, deputy governor of the Dali Prefecture People’s Government, expressed Dali Prefecture’s commitment to the development of sports and the significant progress made in mass sports, competitive sports, and sports industries. He emphasized the importance of the Rock Climbing Natural Rock Wall Series event in promoting the integrated development of sports, tourism, culture, and ecology in the region.

Zhang Shiwei, secretary of the Yangbi County Committee of the Communist Party of China, welcomed the participants and highlighted Yangbi’s historical significance, ecological advantages, and unique natural resources. He stressed the importance of the climbing event as a means to promote the integrated development of sports and tourism in the region.

The competition featured a professional group and an open group, with a total prize of 100,000 yuan at stake. The top athletes from the preliminary rounds advanced to the finals, with fierce competition showcasing impressive climbing skills.

This year’s event marked the first time the China Rock Climbing Natural Rock Wall Series was held at the Shimenguan Scenic Area, known for its stunning natural landscape and tourist attractions. The event aimed to promote the integration of sports, tourism, and culture in the region.

The competition was hosted by the Mountaineering Management Center of the State Sports General Administration, China Mountaineering Association, Yunnan Sports Bureau, and the People’s Government of Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, and sponsored by various local organizations and enterprises.

The event showcased an exciting display of athleticism and outdoor adventure, underscoring the growing popularity of rock climbing in China and the country’s commitment to promoting outdoor sports and tourism initiatives.

