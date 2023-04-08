As a result of documentary inspections, specialized agents of the General Directorate of Customss Numerous violations of the temporary importation regime were verified by two firms from the automotive industry.

Within this framework, the body led by Guillermo Michel applied fines amounting to $523 million.

As reported, through the use of its databases and computer systems, the agency detected that a firm based in the province of Córdoba exceeded the deadlines that had been granted for the temporary importation of 15,305 packages of parts used in the production of automobiles. , thus configuring the offense provided for in article 970 of the Customs Code (Transgressions to the suspensive destination regimes).

Indeed, the aforementioned firm had been authorized to enter the merchandise into Argentina exempt from the payment of customs duties with the commitment to re-export them after 240 days.

However, as an example, a specific case can be pointed out in which, having passed 4 months from the expiration date, the products were still in the national territory -even, in the majority of the operations- and no extension had been requested. .

Strictly speaking, there are 744 import destinations in violation that motivated the Customs complaint, claiming the payment of $453 million in customs taxes and fines.

Another case in Argentina

The case joins that of another automotive company, also recent, in which the body led by Guillermo Michel initiated legal actions for $70 million, for the same irregularities.

