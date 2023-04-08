Home Entertainment Due to irregularities in importation, an automotive company based in Córdoba is fined
Entertainment

Due to irregularities in importation, an automotive company based in Córdoba is fined

by admin
Due to irregularities in importation, an automotive company based in Córdoba is fined

As a result of documentary inspections, specialized agents of the General Directorate of Customss Numerous violations of the temporary importation regime were verified by two firms from the automotive industry.

Within this framework, the body led by Guillermo Michel applied fines amounting to $523 million.

As reported, through the use of its databases and computer systems, the agency detected that a firm based in the province of Córdoba exceeded the deadlines that had been granted for the temporary importation of 15,305 packages of parts used in the production of automobiles. , thus configuring the offense provided for in article 970 of the Customs Code (Transgressions to the suspensive destination regimes).

  • More news from Cordoba

Indeed, the aforementioned firm had been authorized to enter the merchandise into Argentina exempt from the payment of customs duties with the commitment to re-export them after 240 days.

However, as an example, a specific case can be pointed out in which, having passed 4 months from the expiration date, the products were still in the national territory -even, in the majority of the operations- and no extension had been requested. .

Strictly speaking, there are 744 import destinations in violation that motivated the Customs complaint, claiming the payment of $453 million in customs taxes and fines.

Another case in Argentina

The case joins that of another automotive company, also recent, in which the body led by Guillermo Michel initiated legal actions for $70 million, for the same irregularities.

See also  Onitsuka Tiger Launches 2023 Spring/Summer Special Edition Shoes to Celebrate Lunar New Year

You may also like

The fireworks are thick, this is more than...

The death of three premature babies reopened a...

Huevo Acuña apologized for being sent off at...

Netflix raises its prices in Argentina: how will...

Christian Dior 2023 spring and summer series, the...

The UN approved a historic international treaty for...

The UNE closes its campaign today in Neuquén...

Column “Ball to the void”: Mbappé armed PSG...

Sports calendar: where and when to see the...

After a three-year absence, the overseas drama returns...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy