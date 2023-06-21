Due to the accusations against the vice dean of the Faculty of Roca, the Board of Directors is in session tonight

A few weeks ago, the vice dean of the Faculty of Law and Social Sciences (Fadecs) of the National University of Comahue (UNCo), Mery Silvana Catrileo Salazar, had been publicly accused of having two high-ranking positions in the two provinces of the region and failing to comply with the obligations in a hierarchical position that he occupies in the Province of Neuquén, in the Ministry of Social Development.

A group of teachers from the Faculty’s “Teaching Unit Front” (FUD) leads the investigation requests and ensures that the controversy was unleashed by the “ethical” issue of having “two senior positions in two public institutions.”

At the moment, there are no formal complaints as they await the word of the dean, Juan Carlos Fernández; which they expect be heard this Wednesday in the premises of the highest co-government body of the Faculty.

Almost ten days after the teacher’s request for the session, theThe management of the Fadecs called for today, June 21, the members of the Board of Directors to meet extraordinarily for that one thing. The call was for 19 hours, which caused the astonishment of some directors since normally the Council activity is carried out at 2:00 p.m.

«The Board of Directors always meets in broad daylight; this time, without explanations and unilaterally summons us to inform us about the transparency of its management in the dark”, They analyzed college sources.

“Hay an official who must answer for public complaints of incompatibility for a person to be able to exercise such a number of functions in two different provinces,” said a director of the Teaching Unity Front (FUD) who requested anonymity.

From the sector that requests investigation, they announced that they are going to the session willing to listen to the dean’s report, which fifteen days ago had requested and whose response period “has already expired,” they said.

The teachers explained that the controversy is open in the corridors of the faculty and that the last scheduled ordinary session (June 15) was suspended strangely and “without reprogramming”.

the vice dean He is not working at the moment due to health reasons and he would be on leave, although -according to some sources- he would have raised his resignation.

Investigation Request Timeline

He June 13, the group of teachers had requested the faculty by note to hold an extraordinary session of the Board of Directors for Friday June 16, protected by article 16 of Resolution 196/90 and amendments. Days before, on June 6, they had made a request for a report.

The teachers together with some student advisors asked that the «complaints of public knowledge in relation to the positions of public official held by the vice dean, Mery Catrileo Salazar”.

Two charges in dispute

In the Neuquén administration, Catrileo is occupying the position of director of the Provincial Council for Childhood, Adolescence and Family of the province of Neuquén (Co.Pro.NAF), under the Ministry of Social Development. workers of the that body had denounced that the official did not comply with her schedules before a program of Radio Mitre Patagonia. While, in Rio Negro, the Bachelor of Social Work and graduate of Fadecs She is vice-dean at that Faculty and took over the management with Juan Carlos Fernández last year.

As this medium was able to know, on the one hand there isl decree of the Province of Neuquén and on the other, the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Faculty, where in one she is appointed director of the Neuquén organization and in the other she is appointed vice dean with ten hours. That would add to her charges at the University, which are not graduates.

The information was given to be known at first by Neuquén radio media and it quickly echoed in the Roquense institution. different sectors, such as the College of Social Work of Neuquén They spoke out and members of the educational community came out to ask for explanations.

dean’s word

At the time, Diario RÍO NEGRO contacted the vice dean, but until now he did not give his version. While the dean of the Fadecs, Juan Carlos Fernández, replied a few days ago. «The notes that I have been able to read refer to situations that occurred in the Ministry of Social Development of the Province of Neuquén, without noting any reference to any breach in his role as vice dean“, had said.

On the other hand, he clarified that his role in management, Mery Catrileo Salazar -unlike the dean and the secretaries- does not have executive functions assigned in the faculty, «limiting his function to replacing the dean on occasions when I am absent. For this purpose, he is assigned 10 hours a week, “explained Fernández on June 15.





