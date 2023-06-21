The film “The Missing She” Beijing Premiere Ceremony exploded word-of-mouth and the ultimate suspenseful masterpiece was recommended by the stars_Film_Chen Sicheng_Performance

Original title: The Beijing Premiere of the film “The Missing Her” exploded in word-of-mouth and the extremely suspenseful masterpiece was recommended by the stars

The Dragon Boat Festival suspense crime film “The Missing She” held its national premiere of “Seeing “She”” in Beijing on June 19. Producer and screenwriter Chen Sicheng, director Cui Rui, starring Zhu Yilong, Ni Ni, Wen Yongshan, and starring Huang Ziqi attended At the event site, we shared the behind-the-scenes creation story of the most mysterious “her” of the year. The film’s high-energy reversal, extreme drama, and shocking suspense drama received numerous praises at its premiere, and many friends in the circle came to support and praised her. Many viewers even said that after the release, they have to watch twice and three times! The movie “The Missing She” will be screened nationwide from 18:00 on Wednesday, June 21, and will be released nationwide on Thursday, June 22 during the Dragon Boat Festival. Pre-sales are in full swing. Looking forward to seeing the audience on the big screen!

The hidden secrets under the “Starry Sky” will carry the suspense to the end Chen Sicheng Zhu Yilong Ni Ni Wen Yongshan reveals behind the scenes

At the premiere, behind the jigsaw puzzle composed of Van Gogh’s famous painting “Starry Moon Night”, the creators deciphered the key words about the creative story of “her” behind the scenes. Producer and screenwriter Chen Sicheng’s keyword is “exploration”. He said that this work has achieved “extreme drama”, and has made bold attempts in various aspects such as video, performance, music, and color; director Cui Rui’s keyword is ” “Departure”, the first feature film after studying abroad and returning to China for many years is “The Missing She”. He hopes that all his knowledge can be used to tell Chinese stories well; Zhu Yilong’s key word is “subversion”, he said frankly When creating this character, he was under tremendous pressure, not only to straighten out He Fei’s previous life experience and mental journey, but also to understand this “incomprehensible person”. His performance captured the praise of the audience; Ni Ni said with a smile that she also made a big “breakthrough” this time. The Chen Mai she played is a very rare female character on the big screen at present. Its cool and powerful performance made the audience cry in the latter part of the film; Janice Man’s performance in the film this time also fits well with the key word “contrast”. Zhu Yilong also said that he could feel a kind of “contrasting power” in her when he was filming with Janice Man.

“Tang Detective” and “Manslaughter” Suspense Cosmic Fantasy Linkage premiere, word-of-mouth overwhelming, stars recommended and praised “domestic suspense ceiling”

It is worth mentioning that Chen Sicheng suspenses the two giants of the universe, the “Tang Detective” series and the “Manslaughter” series, and even dreamily linked with “The Missing Her” at the premiere scene. “Tang Detective” universe “Tang Triangle” Wang Baoqiang, Liu Haoran, and Xiao Yang merged in surprise, and all lamented that the suspense and mystery in the film made them unable to guess the truth. In “The heart beats like a roller coaster”, and I was so nervous that I had to wipe off my sweat. Netizens were even more surprised and sighed, “What kind of bizarre case stumped the Chinatown detective?” , Regarding the stunning image and performance of Janice Man, who played the “wife” in “Manslaughter 2”, she even called out “I dare not admit it”.

Many guests present praised the video. Chen Zhixi, a well-known producer and producer, praised “In the field of suspense films, only Chen Sicheng is involved with himself”; Li Jie, president of Alibaba Pictures, said, “Chen Sicheng is constantly using his own suspense films to create a new ceiling for himself”; Fan said that “the whole plot is like a set of dolls”; director Dapeng believes that the power of the film lies beyond the suspense, and only by entering the cinema can you truly feel the charm of “The Missing She”; “Incomparable sense of immersion” expressed his admiration; actor and director Zhu Shimao, as Zhu Yilong’s year-end friend, repeatedly praised Zhu Yilong’s acting skills by leaps and bounds after watching the film, and the film’s storytelling is excellent; The cruel ta, the brave and smart ta, the beautiful and charming ta, and the upright and evil ta, these ta are you”; the screenwriter Wang Hongwei was full of praise for the “play within a play” in the movie; Yang praised that “every actor is full of charm, and it is rare in recent genre movies that there are so many wonderful female characters”; screenwriter Zhang Ji praised the performances of the actors, “all of which have never been seen before.” “, “Thank you to all the creators for using the courage to start over and your breakthrough performances to connect the film with the audience again”; director Dai Mo said that the film will make the audience believe that “Chen Sicheng’s production must be a boutique”; Said that the movie “The Missing She” made him so nervous that he wanted to pull his seat belt; Wang Ning, the founder of Bubble Mart, praised “this is no longer a movie, but a work of art”; Sha Zukang, the former deputy secretary-general of the United Nations, said bluntly after watching the movie , Chinese films have caught up with international standards in such a short period of time, and I am proud and proud that China can produce such good films!

The movie “She Who Disappeared” is currently recommended by 97% of Weibo big Vs, and it will be the TOP1 suspense crime movie in 2023; I believe that this extremely suspenseful masterpiece with both word-of-mouth and box office will detonate the Dragon Boat Festival with a strong attitude, and start a strong outpost for the summer season, helping the film market to recover! The pre-sale of the film is in full swing. It will be screened nationwide from 18:00 on Wednesday, June 21, and will be released nationwide at the Dragon Boat Festival on Thursday, June 22. We look forward to seeing you on the big screen!

The movie "The Missing She" is produced by Beijing Yitong Legend Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Shanghai Tao Piao Piao Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Shanghai Film (Group) Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Huawen Image (Beijing) Film Industry Co., Ltd., Zhujiang Film Media Co., Ltd., Matt Film (Hubei) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Renma Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Shanghai Ruyi Film and Television Production Co., Ltd., Beijing Weimeng Chuangke Network Technology Co., Ltd., Douyin Culture (Xiamen) Co., Ltd., Spectrum Union International Culture Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Yitong Film and Television Production Co., Ltd., Yitong Film and Television (Shanghai) Culture Co., Ltd., Beijing Jiadian Film and Television Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing Light and Shadow Times Hotel Management Co-produced by Co., Ltd., the pre-sale is in full swing. It will be screened nationwide from 18:00 on June 21, and will be released nationwide on June 22 during the Dragon Boat Festival.

