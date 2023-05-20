EastWest releases Hollywood Fantasy Brass sound library

EastWest releases the Hollywood Fantasy Brass library, the second installment in their Hollywood Fantasy Orchestra.

Following EastWest Sound’s latest masterpiece, Hollywood Fantasy Orchestra’s first, Hollywood Fantasy Strings, comes the second installment, Hollywood Fantasy Brass.

Produced by sound masters Doug Rogers and Nick Phoenix, Hollywood Fantasy Orchestra includes everything you need to create fantasy film, TV and game soundtracks. The unique ensemble it includes bridges the gap between orchestral and world instruments – perfect for your next big fantasy epic or medieval tale. Recorded in the same soundstage as their award-winning blockbuster series Hollywood Orchestra, many of the instruments in Hollywood Fantasy Orchestra were recorded in small ensembles with full stereo imaged mic positions, surround sound options, plus all the features of EastWest’s revolutionary Opus software.

Hollywood Fantasy Brass puts the grandeur of some of the most iconic brass instruments in history at your fingertips, with extensive technique and authentic legato for maximum realism and authenticity sex. You’ll find the Fluger instead of the trumpet; the Wagner tuba and Alpine instead of the French horn. There’s even a bass brass section unlike anything you’ve heard before. The result is a sense of majesty that modern orchestras cannot quite replicate, but with a sense of power and conviction that current movies and games demand.

Both Hollywood Fantasy Strings and Hollywood Fantasy Brass have been released. Next up is Hollywood Fantasy Winds (available June 22, $99), followed by Hollywood Fantasy Percussion (available July 27, $99), Hollywood Fantasy Voices (available August 31 for $99), and finally Hollywood Fantasy Orchestrator (a collaboration with Sonuscore, available October 5 for $99) $99). Soon you will have at your fingertips a complete collection of instruments perfect for creating cinematic fantasy masterpieces of any scale!

Getting started video:

The Hollywood Fantasy Brass is available for an introductory price of $99, or as part of the Hollywood Orchestra bundle, or use EastWest’s popular ComposerCloud+ subscription service to access this product along with their vast collection of instruments Table of contents.

For new users, EastWest is now offering a one-month free trial of ComposerCloud+:

https://www.soundsonline.com/composercloud

Product page:

https://www.soundsonline.com/orchestral/hollywood-fantasy-orchestra