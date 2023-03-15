The government of Ecuador declared “persona non grata” the Argentine Ambassador in Quito, Gabriel Fuks, for the departure of former official María Duarte – accused of corruption – from the Argentine embassy bound for Venezuela. As announced in a statement by the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry on March 14, “mutual trust and good faith that must prevail in the relationship between States have been violated,” which led to the decision on the official.

“Regarding the circumstances surrounding the new contempt for decisions of the Ecuadorian justice by Mrs. María Duarte, sentenced for committing acts of corruption, the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry has concluded that mutual trust and good faith have been violated that should prevail in the relationship between States”, begins the official letter published by that country.

And it continues: “By virtue of this, the government of Ecuador has decided, protected by article nine of the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations of 1961, declare “persona non grata” the Argentine ambassador in Quito, Gabriel Fuks”.



Finally, they reiterate “the firm commitment of the Ecuadorian State to act in accordance with the principles of international law and permanently ensure the high interests of the country, respect for sovereignty and the rule of law, and against impunity.”

María de los Ángeles Duarte Pesantes lived in the Argentine Embassy in Ecuador for almost three years, after she was sentenced to eight years in prison for bribery, a crime of corruption against the public administration. The Argentine government granted her and her son admission to the headquarters as a “guest for humanitarian reasons.”

Hours earlier, the Ecuadorian government had asked the Argentine ambassador in Quito to answer for “inconsistencies” in the information given about the escape of María de los Ángeles Duarte Pesantes, the former minister convicted of corruption who was a refugee in her embassy for more than two years. .

In this context, the ambassador Fuks He had been summoned this Tuesday, March 14 “to respond to some queries made by the Ecuadorian State regarding details” of the escape on Monday of the official of then-President Rafael Correa (2007-2017).

Ecuadorian Vice Foreign Minister Luis Vayas expressed Quito’s “strong annoyance” over Duarte’s escape.

“As it is a diplomatic jurisdiction, the Ecuadorian police do not have access to the property of more than 3 hectares of the Argentine mission, which has private security,” said the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry.

María de los Ángeles Duarte Pesantes fled to Venezuela

The former minister convicted of corruption in Ecuador fled to Venezuela after escaping from the Argentine embassy in Quitowhere she was a refugee for more than two years with her underage son, the Argentine Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday.

“At 11 in the morning (local time) today, Tuesday, March 14, Ms. María de los Ángeles Duarte Pesantes was present at the headquarters of the Argentine Embassy in Caracas and was attended by Ambassador Oscar Laborde, and two officials from the diplomatic headquarters,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement.

The former official reported that she was in Caracas, but omitted to say how she got there Not even if she is accompanied by her son.

Duarte “made inquiries about the documentation that our country could extend to him. Likewise, he stated that he had no intention of traveling to Argentina in the short term,” it was reported.

