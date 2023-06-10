EDIDA BR highlights the main names of national production in the design sector

3 minutes to read
Considered the Oscar of the design sector, the annual award inaugurates the first Brazilian edition
The biggest design award in the world won a Brazilian edition. EDIDA, Elle Deco International Design Awards, was created in 2003 and has become a reference in the sector. “EDIDA is to the design community what the Oscar is to the film industry“, says renowned designer Patricia Urquiola. This year, Elle Decoration Brasil promotes EDIDA BR, which is restricted to the national territory and seeks to highlight the best production in terms of quality and innovation.
The awards party took place last May 21 at the JFL125 building in São Paulo and brought together national design experts to celebrate the finalists and meet the award winners in the various categories.
The finalists’ pieces won an exhibition on the ground floor of the building and were selected based on criteria such as creativity, innovation, aesthetics, authenticity, ergonomics, socio-environmental practices, control and quality of the production and finishing processes.
The categories were divided into two groups; the special ones were “Designer of the Year”, “New Talent” and “Popular Vote” and those of products that were chosen by the types that stood out the most, and which can vary from year to year.
The popular vote category elected the winner Table C347, by Vinicius Siega, among the 47 finalists, in online voting on the Elle Decoration Brasil website. Check below the list of all the winners of EDIDA BR.
- LIGHTING – Light fixtures from the Rícino series, by Estúdio Rain
- AUXILIARY TABLE- Orelha de Pau, from the Xilofungus series, by Guilherme Sass
- SOFA – Abapo, from the Tupiniquim collection, by Roberta Banqueri for Più Mobile
- FLOORING – Soma Collection, by Paulo Mendes da Rocha and Nadezhda Mendes da Rocha for Portobello
- OBJECT – Beira centerpiece, by Estúdio Dentro
- DINING TABLE – Xamã, by Arthur Casas for Cultural Heritage
- COMPLEMENTS – Desk Bento, by Zebulun Arquitetura
- CHAIR – Tube, by Guilherme Wentz for Wentz Design
- OUTDOOR – Seating concept Queen of the Sea, by Elaya Design
- COLLECTIONABLES – Mushroom bench, from the Botanical collection, by Silvia Furmanovich
- POPULAR VOTE – Table C347, by Vinicius Siega for Carbon
- TALENT ON THE RISE – Estúdio Rain
- DESIGNER OF THE YEAR – Claudia Moreira Salles
The exhibition with the finalist pieces will be on display until the 6th of June, on the ground floor of the JFL125 building, at Avenida Rebouças, 3084, in São Paulo. Opening hours are Monday to Friday, from 2 pm to 8 pm, with free admission.
