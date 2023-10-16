Editor’s recommendation – Alkaloid – Extreme Progressive Metal from Germany

Alkaloid

Origin: Germany

Genre: Extreme Progressive Metal

Influences from: Death Metal, Progressive Metal, Prog Rock

Side Fact: There Title God of their latest album, was created when the band was founded. Band founder and singer/guitarist Morean loved the word because it fit exactly into the band’s thematic cosmos.

But who is alkaloid? These are four exceptional musicians from the Bavarian region who have been committed to extreme prog metal for eight years. Every musician in the band has a tech death metal background or currently plays in various bands of the aforementioned genre.

Alkaloid Seen in this way, it is your creative outlet where you can pursue your passion of complex songwriting and live it out completely. Your last two albums The Malkuth Grimoire and Luquid Anatomy They already have a bit of legendary status in the tight-knit prog-death metal community, despite having a record contract Season of Mist The level of awareness is still very low. Unfortunately, it has to be said.

Band founder and drumming genius Hannes Grossmann could in 2021 after the exit of Danny Tunker a worthy successor on the second guitar Christian Muenzer find. The ideal line-up to finish work on the new album, which you have been writing so diligently over the Covid period. Between digital transfers and rehearsals in your own four walls, you have achieved a new extreme prog-metal masterpiece.

God was published on September 15, 2023 and is bursting with creativity and finesse. The boys have managed to combine different genres and make complex structures sound like simple, comprehensible music. This album is alive because its songs and crystal clear sound are the heart and brain. Another fantastic album from this extraordinary band and proof of how beautiful extreme prog metal is. Oh yes, buy this album!!

Line Up

Morean – Gitarre, Gesang

Christian Münzner – guitar

Linus Klausenitzer – bass

Hannes Grossmann – drums

