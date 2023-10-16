Cubbit launches the Partner Program

Geo-distributed cloud storage as a model that promises security and digital sovereignty to companies, ensuring full control over data, infrastructure and costs. Gartner has identified the geo-distributed cloud as one of the technological trends of the coming years, highlighting how the explosive growth in big data processing requests not only places a heavy burden on data centers for calculation, storage and communication. Traditional architectures supporting data governance put the IT security posture and alignment with the related regulatory evolution at risk.

Geo-distributed cloud storage: what it is and what it is for

Task assignment, placement, and data movement profoundly influence business decisions and operating costs. Unlike traditional cloud storage, which stores files in a data center, cloud object storage is geo-distributed encrypts, micro-fragments and disperses data in a geo-distributed network across the territory, eliminating risks linked to localized disasters, ransomware and hacker attacks. In Italy and Europe, a provider specialized in geo-distributed cloud is Cubbit, a Bologna-based operator that has officially launched the Partner Program, aimed at Italian Managed Service Providers (MSPs), system integrators and IT resellers. The initiative offers exclusive benefits to Cubbit partners, including competitive pricing, an intuitive multi-tenancy dashboard, premium support, privileged access and many dedicated marketing resources.

The benefits of geo-distributed storage

In the field of backup technologies, Cubbit’s proposal makes the difference in that data is no longer stored in one place, but in a network with no single point of failure. This advanced distribution mechanism expands across multiple cities within the Italian national perimeter, ensuring strict compliance with specific laws on digital sovereignty.

Cubbit, in fact, saves data only in Italy and allows you to geo-delimit the area in which they are stored, in full compliance with GDPR, CCPA, ACN (formerly AgID) and ISO. As proof of all this, the company undergoes periodic checks carried out by independent bodies and has acquired the following certifications:

ISO 9001:2015

ISO/IEC 27001:2013

ISO/IEC 27017:2015

ISO/IEC 27018:2019

Furthermore, the proposed geo-distributed cloud is MePA enabled and has the ACN qualification, National Cybersecurity Agency (which replaced AgID, Agency for Digital Italy) as well as the Cybersecurity Made in Europe Label, a recognition for IT companies European companies that stand out for innovation in compliance with IT security regulations.

The Partner Program in 5 points

Through the Partner Program, Cubbit offers a win-win solution that allows the partner to grow together with Cubbit and multiply their margins at the same time. Here are some of the most significant benefits:

#1 New customers

The platform opens the doors to a world of new customers. Cubbit is committed to engaging its partners, thus increasing success and business opportunities.

#2 Attractive discounts

Joining the program unlocks a series of economic benefits, including reserved prices and significant discounts. This not only makes Cubbit even more accessible, but also offers a higher profit margin for partners. Cloud management eliminates exit and relocation costs, making it easier for businesses to focus on growth rather than budget.

#3 Dashboard Multi-Tenancy

Among the tools made available by the Cubbit Partner Program is a Multi-Tenancy Dashboard. This tool allows you to quickly create customer accounts, thus simplifying operations and eliminating onboarding times. The dashboard is designed to scale easily and offers maximum customization and unified insights. All this ensures that the partner can provide a high level of service easily and with minimal effort.

#4 Dedicated support

The Cubbit Partner Program offers a robust support system dedicated to its affiliates. This includes multi-language support, detailed technical guides, marketing materials, co-webinars and much more. This level of support ensures that partners are always able to face any challenge, maximizing their profit potential.

#5 Uncompromising security

The geo-distributed cloud model offered by Cubbit guarantees a next-generation solution against ransomware and hacker attacks. Thanks to Cubbit technology, partners can guarantee their customers an immutable cloud, guaranteeing two key features in the prevention of cybercrime: versioning e object lock.

Il versioning allows the customer to store multiple versions of the same file. By doing this, even if ransomware were to encrypt the latest version, just download the previous version or a copy of the latest version, without paying the ransom. L’object lock allows you to to freeze a file for a user-defined period of time. During this period, the file cannot be encrypted, modified or deleted and will therefore be invulnerable to ransomware attacks and human error.

S3 compatibility and sustainable scalability

Cubbit is compatible with S3, the de facto standard on which services such as Netflix, Twitch and Airbnb are based. Thanks to compatibility with S3, the customer is no longer limited to software written by Cubbit: he can instead take advantage of any third-party software such as Veeam, Nakivo and LucidLink, as well as hybrid cloud and NAS solutions such as QNAP and Synology. This way, a company can scale quickly. Furthermore, thanks to Cubbit technology, companies can shift the budget from OpEx to CapEx, transforming the purchase of the SaaS service from a cost item to a more economically and ecologically sustainable investment item: for every TB archived, Cubbit estimates that up to 25 kg of carbon dioxide will be saved for a year. All offered with simple and transparent pricing that allows you to establish a budget and then respect it without surprises on the invoice. Furthermore, thanks to the geo-distributed network, an organization can migrate data without extra costs, freeing itself from vendor lock-in once and for all.

Why choose a partner like Cubbit

The opening of the Cubbit Partner Program represents a potential turning point for cybersecurity and data sovereignty in Italy. Beyond the tangible benefits for partners, such as new customers and advantageous discounts, the initiative embodies a more collaborative model for data management, based on digital sovereignty, security and hyper-resilience at a truly competitive price.

The company has received prestigious awards from organizations such as CERN, Mastercard, TIM, Next Generation Internet, Climate KIC and the European Commission. In 2021, it was selected by EIC Scaling Up as one of the 30 best European deep tech scaleups and to date Cubbit has over 170 business customers in the area, including Granarolo, Amadori and numerous public administrations.

To find out more, click here

Article originally published on 11 Oct 2023

Share this: Facebook

X

