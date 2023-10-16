Deutsche Sepsis-Hilfe eV about dealing with sepsis and long-term consequences: New short film series can be seen on the website

Berlin – Germany’s only patient aid organization published short films with sepsis sufferers and their relatives on the occasion of World Sepsis Day.

In the new video series “Sepsis and now?” You can find out how sepsis sufferers and their relatives got through this difficult time together and how they live with the long-term consequences today. The German Sepsis Aid Association has put together inspiring stories about survival and hope. On September 13th, just in time for World Sepsis Day, these were published online on the website:



With the new video series “Sepsis and now?” The German Sepsis Aid eV would like to raise more awareness of sepsis and give hope to those affected. A fine line that is implemented impressively and at the same time calmly in the short films. A total of 23 films with a maximum length of 1:30 minutes are available online. They are examples of the countless long-term consequences of sepsis and how to deal with them. The project is funded by the Federal Ministry of Health as part of the #DeutschlandErkenntSepsis campaign.

“For doctors, sepsis only exists if you have it. But not if you have survived it,” says Prof. Dr. Frank Brunkhorst from the German Sepsis Aid Association. “Could it be a long-term consequence?” is what he hears again and again from those affected and their relatives. “Recognizing sepsis is not a priority for them. What is more problematic for them is the lack of information about what happens afterwards and how you as a patient or relative should deal with it. Hardly anyone is adequately informed,” Brunkhorst continues.

A look at the sepsis guidelines provides sufficient information for doctors and clinical staff on how to deal with the long-term consequences of sepsis:

A large number of former sepsis patients suffer from functional limitations of the muscle and nervous system, which are known as critical illness polyneuropathy (CIP) or critical illness myopathy (CIM). More than 70% of patients with septic shock show significant electrophysiological changes in the muscular and nervous systems just three days after admission to the intensive care unit. Delirium during intensive therapy as well as persistent neurocognitive impairments, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression are also increasingly coming into focus. However, the degree of functional deficits resulting from sepsis and thus the actual quality of life of those affected can be influenced by appropriate rehabilitation measures. However, to date there are neither therapeutic rehabilitation standards nor rehabilitation facilities aimed at these patients because the underlying biological mechanisms of the long-term consequences of sepsis after intensive therapeutic treatment are insufficiently understood. In addition, the long-term consequences are usually little known to the doctors providing follow-up treatment. It is recommended that typical consequences of sepsis – if possible – be recorded in the acute medical setting and that the doctors providing follow-up treatment in the post-acute and outpatient area be informed of functional deficits that exist or potentially occur in the long term.

About German Sepsis Aid eV

About German Sepsis Aid eV

There are many of us: The German Sepsis Aid e. V. (DSH) is the world's first patient organization for people suffering from sepsis and their relatives or survivors. It was founded in 2007 by a group of those affected. With more than 350 members, mostly those affected, relatives or survivors, there is a Germany-wide network that provides support with psychosocial support. All members were in similar situations and sought and found connections at the DSH. Independence is important! The DSH is independent and only beholden to its members. It is financed exclusively through donations, membership fees and funding from health insurance companies. The DSH refrains from financing from pharmaceutical companies or other institutions where a conflict of interest could arise.

