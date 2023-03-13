Cooler Master Oracle AIR SSD enclosure

Want to find an M.2 SSD external box with good heat dissipation? Cooler Master Oracle AIR will be an ideal choice. The entire external box is made of aluminum metal. The front and back have aluminum extrusion grooves to increase the heat dissipation surface and add springs. The buckle setting installation does not require any tools, and the SSD can be replaced in just 10 seconds. For HKEPC Xiaobian who has many M.2 SSDs, Oracle AIR is really convenient. It supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 transmission interface and can be used with NVMe M .2 SSD provides the highest transmission speed of 10Gbps, priced at HK$399, and guaranteed for two years.

Cooler Master Oracle AIR adopts a double-layer design. The inner two extruded aluminum heat sinks provide protection and heat dissipation for the M.2 SSD. The outer metal shell is processed by aluminum alloy CNC, and the aluminum extruded heat sink is fixed with spring buckles. The surface Adding anodized sandblasting treatment, the gradient from silver to metallic gray, Cooler Master and CM hexagonal logos are laser engraved on both sides, the appearance design is very metallic.

In terms of specifications, the size is 128.5mm x 42mm x 18.5mm, and the weight is about 180g. It adopts an all-aluminum alloy shell and adds a lot of grooves to improve the heat dissipation area. There is a set of USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C ports at the bottom, providing up to 10Gbps data transfer read and write speed.

In addition to the Cooler Master Oracle AIR SSD external box body, a USB Type-C to Type-C transmission cable, a spare cooling sticker, a spare M.2 plastic buckle, and an installation manual are attached to the box.

Tool-free installation, quick installation and quick disassembly

The Cooler Master Oracle AIR M.2 SSD external box adopts a tool-free quick-release design. Just press the spring to release the buckle and the inner heat sink can be withdrawn. There is no screw structure at all. The M.2 SSD is also fixed with a silicone plug. After putting it back on the shell, the spring will be fixed again, and the replacement can be completed with just 10 seconds of training.

JMicron JMS583 SSD Bridge chip

▲ Disassemble the internal structure of Cooler Master Oracle AIR

After disassembling the case, you can see that there is a set of M.2 SSD interfaces inside Cooler Master Oracle AIR, which supports M.Key 2230/2242/2260/2280 size PCIe SSD products. In order to provide better heat dissipation, the pre-attached The high-efficiency heat conduction pad allows the heat of the SSD element to be directly conducted to the aluminum metal case.

▲ JMS583 SSD Bridge chip ▲ Support M.Key 2230/2242/2260/2280 size

The main controller adopts JMicron JMS583 SSD Bridge chip, supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 to PCIe Gen3 x2 bridging function, supports up to 10Gbps transmission speed, excellent performance, good compatibility, and supports UASP (USB Attached SCSI Protocol) transmission architecture, allowing USB3 .0 can also transfer data in the way of SCSI transfer protocol, without waiting for the last data transfer to be completed before transferring data, and improves the CPU usage, data delay and waiting time.

Thermal Test:

The heat dissipation test uses WD Black SN850 1TB NVMe SSD. SN850 is notoriously hot. Compared with the temperature difference between the normal use of the Oracle AIR SSD external box and the naked running without the heat dissipation cover, the temperature difference between the two is 5°C after idle for 15 minutes, and AIDA64 is executed. Stress Disk Test for 10 minutes, you can see that the SSD temperature can vary by 19°C.

ATTO Disk Benchmark test:

ATTO Disk Benchmark is a disk performance testing tool launched by ATTO. This test uses a data size of 256MB, and increases the data size to 64MB in multiples of 0.5K, 1K, and 2K to test the impact of different file sizes on the speed of disk writing. , and the test results are expressed in columnar graphs. It uses sequential writing to test the best read and write capabilities of the disk, which is the theoretical value benchmark test that marks the highest performance of products in the industry.

Cooler Master Oracle AIR adopts the USB 3.2 Gen 2 specification, with a maximum transmission speed of 10Gbps. No matter how fast the M.2 SSD is used, the read and write performance bottleneck falls at the level of 950~1050MB/s, and the ATTO Disk Benchmark test recorded a maximum of 1006.39 MB/S Read, 984.62MB/s Write.

CrystalDiskMark test:

CrystalDiskMark is a set of disk test programs developed by Hiyohiyo, a Japanese. It provides continuous disk read and write speed tests and 4K random multiplex read and write performance tests with different queue depths (Queue Depth).

Tested with CrystalDiskMark version 8.0.4, the sequential read and write speeds of Cooler Master Oracle AIR Q8T1 are 1,038.91 MB/s Read and 1,016.62 MB/s Write; the sequential read and write speeds of Q1T1 are 847.07MB/s Read and 869.42 MB/s Write ; 4K Q32T1 random multitasking read and write speeds are 154.15 MB/s Read, 162.77 MB/s Write; 4K Q1T1 random multitasking read and write speeds are 39.30 MB/s Read, 48.94 MB/s Write.

AS SSD Benchmark test:

AS SSD Benchmark is also one of the main benchmarks for testing SSDs in the current industry. On the premise of not using system memory acceleration, it tests the read and write performance and speed of SSDs in all aspects by measuring the reading and writing of large files of 1GB.

Cooler Master Oracle AIR’s performance benchmark score in AS SSD Benchmark is 725, of which the read performance score is 275, the write performance score is 301, and the 4K random read and write performance with a queue depth of 64 is 151.07 MB/s Read and 164.32 MB/s Write.

Anvil’s Storage Utilities Test:

Anvil’s Storage Benchmark is a set of professional disk performance testing software. It has a built-in IO Threaded test program, which can analyze the IO performance of multitasking read, write, and mixed read and write of a disk with a queue depth of 4K 32.

Mainly limited by the bottleneck of the USB 3.2 Gen2 interface, the continuous read performance is about 950~1000MB/s, and the continuous write performance is between 850MB/s~950MB/s. 4K random read and write is a test of JMicron JMS583 4KQD16 read and write performance is about 39,000~42,000 IOPS, which is very qualified for a USB external storage box.

Cooler Master Orcale AIR M.2 SSD Enclosure

Price: HK$399

Editor’s comment:

Sure enough, it is the work of Cooler Master. The selling point of Oracle AIR is its excellent heat dissipation. Even when reading and writing a large amount of data, it can keep the SSD from overheating. The installation design is also quite thoughtful. The SSD can be replaced without tools and screwdrivers. For many built-in machines It is quite practical for me. The author usually has a lot of old M.2 SSDs for evaluation. I want to find information in a bunch of old SSDs. Oracle AIR is simply a magic tool. It costs HK$399.