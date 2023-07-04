Eggplant lasagna recipe, the food that Aquiles proposed in MasterChef Argentina

The MasterChef Argentina gala had as its slogan preparing food. Achilles prepared eggplant lasagna, but his plate struggled. Donato de Santis, Damián Betular and Germán Martitegui gave him a negative return. Follow this step and step, and you will even get praise from the jury of the cooking contest. This is the recipe.

So that you can do it easily, we share the preparation that they propose from the Cocineros Argentinos site

Ingredients for eggplant lasagna, the meal of MasterChef Argentina

4 or 5 eggplants.

Oil w/n.

Stuffed:

800 g ricotta approx.

500 g to be mozzarella approx.

A cup of grated Parmesan.

Basil

Salt and pepper to taste

A splash of olive oil

For the sauce:

Oil

1 kg of tomatoes

2 garlic cloves

Basil

Salt and pepper to taste

Eggplant lasagna recipe

1. Peel the aubergines and cut them into not very thin slices lengthwise.

2. Accommodate on a previously oiled oven plate. Season.

3. Place a thread of oil on them and take to the oven until golden brown.

4. In a bowl, place the drained and mixed ricotta to soften its texture.

5. Then add basil, half the Parmesan, diced mozzarella and a splash of olive.

6. For the sauce, dice the pearled tomatoes.

7. Heat oil and add 2 whole garlic cloves to flavor. Withdraw. And pour the tomato. Season.

8. Cook a few minutes.

9. Turn off and add basil.

10. Assemble the lasagna in layers starting with the sauce. then a floor of

aubergines, a layer of stuffing, aubergines, stuffing, aubergines, sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan and place in the oven to gratin.

