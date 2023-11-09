Eicma 2023, from the helmet with the airbag to the online garage: the other side of the two-wheel show

MILAN – At Eicma 2023 there are many world and Italian premieres: not just on two wheels. The urban road of the future, moreover, will be a triumph of micro and smart mobility. With many different protagonists. Here are the ones not to be missed.

Micro mobility: the Fiat Topolino. With a new story to tell

He made history. And now it is at Eicma 2023 completely renewed. Its presence is significant: it intends to continue to chart a new path alongside the motorist, putting on the road everything that the zero-emission future requires: reduced dimensions (2.53 meters in length), freedom to circulate in the city (75 km of autonomy), “dolce vita” design to remember tradition. All starting from an innovative digital purchasing process, with home delivery and traceability process.

Online garage: for sample parts and accessories

After all, it is nothing new that online purchases have conquered everyone. A process in which many “Automotives” remain reticent, if it is true that passion today still coincides with touching. Enter, therefore, with a straight leg into the Ebay salon, with its “Garage”. A stand focused on the sale of parts and accessories, which offers a “physical showcase” of the VR46 online store complete with the team’s show bike and the official VR46 car simulator. A way to have fun during the fair, considering that you can get behind the wheel and try to beat Valentino Rossi’s record, complete with a photobooth to take a souvenir snapshot.

Performer again. 100% Italian electric

But the curiosities don’t end here. 100% Italian motorcycle. Made in Imola, Motor Valley. It is the Lacama, developed by the Tazzari EV team: 100% zero emissions, it comes into the spotlight for its weight/power ratio, better than the endothermic ones on the market so far. Features: 197 kg, an immediate response at every speed, with power up to 150 horsepower and torque of 230 Nm. Not only that. With an advanced thermal management system (circulation of dielectric liquid by immersing the batteries), the performance and life of the battery pack has been increased, effectively becoming “fire-fighting”, with self-extinguishing liquids. Finally, the name Lacama is due to its “chameleon-like” capabilities, thanks to the modular design that allows tailor-made customization.

A special helmet: with the airbag

What about safety? The concept of the first motorcycle helmet in the world with integrated airbag returns to Eicma. The model gets even better, exhibiting its fruits in Hall 18. With the updates, it now gets an optimization of the airbag coverage area and a further improvement in safety performance. The mission of AIROH and Autoliv, creator of the concept, is not easy: they aim to put on the market a product of the highest quality, a point of reference for performance and design, as well as synonymous with safety. The model, today, is oriented towards the use of a single detachable shield in case of activation.

Felo SIC58, the new limited edition

Furthermore, among the previews for enthusiasts, a sustainable solution for mobility that winks at the charm of vintage: it is the Felo FW03 SIC58 Limited, a minibike which, in addition to recalling Honda’s legendary CUB, was designed to immediately the connection with Marco Simoncelli is recognisable. The fluorescent yellow, black, white and red recall the colors of his motorbikes and his racing suits; the two parallel red stripes add a distinctive touch, while the leopard spots, a symbol of speed and agility, represent another element that is part of Sic’s imagery. The SIC58 with 120 km of autonomy, 80 km/h of speed and a 5-year warranty on the batteries, will have a limited edition of 580 pieces.

LCV. Not just transportation

Among the novelties on the transport front, also Fiat Professional: it presents the e-Scudo and the e-Ducato, both 100% electric, which in addition to a new design, connectivity systems and new generation ADAS, have been set up specifically for two-wheel fan. Specifically, for bike enthusiasts, the e-Scudo on display (with 100 kW electric motor and 75 kWh battery for 350 km of autonomy) boasts roof racks, as well as an AIRTOP 360° Medium Black Storm awning with fiberglass shell to show all the peculiarities of the vehicle. For those who ride motorbikes, however, the E-Ducato – with 270 HP and 410 Nm, a 110 kWh battery for a range of up to 370 km – has been equipped with a chest of drawers, with two shelves for storing clothing and accessories of the biker. Particular signs? Internal socket for EV charging.

Swapping stations. For a battery that is always charged

Obviously there was also no shortage of charging solutions at Eicma, considering the multitude of electrical products. The person who has set up a “swapping station” in real time and is working to ensure that the sustainable mobility of two-wheeled vehicles is effective and agile throughout the entire supply chain is SBMB – Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium – a consortium of players in the sector (Honda, Forsee , Yamaha, Piaggio Group). In the near future, the battery access and exchange “stations” for your scooter/motorcycle (50&125ccm) will allow you to set off again in just a few minutes. A project that currently involves the creation of interchangeable batteries by all the brands involved, for the standardization of mechanical, electrical parts, connectors, with strict safety specifications. After the first meeting in Tokyo, the appointment for the next news on the consortium’s contributions will be in April in Turin.

Artificial intelligence: “smart” roads, garages and dealers

Artificial intelligence will also have its hand in contributing to all this. Word of Blimp, an Italian tech company. Their latest generation visual sensor, in addition to being self-learning, is able to measure, with a long range of action, the audience in real time with total respect for privacy. Specifically, the system – tested and applied on Enel Useful data (for streets, garages, dealers, offices) to study uses, habits and understand what the user likes or doesn’t like about the new mobility, but also to help or correct him.

