A “bomb” news shook in the last hours the office of the Rio de Janeiro Football Leaguewhich this weekend will begin its First Division A and B championship.

When the name and surname of this footballer appeared on the bona fide list of the club that registered him, the surprise was huge. And also happiness, because his arrival will bring notoriety and fans to the stadiums.

Is about Pablo Horacio Guinazuwho at 44 years old was scored by the club Corralito Agrarianone of the most powerful in the region, which will add it as a brand new reinforcement.

Through a tweet on the “little bird” social network, the institution itself hinted at the arrival of “Cholo”, with the number “5” shirt.

César “Hacha” Mansanelli, a former Belgrano player, and also Cristian “el Flaco” Rami, former Talleres and Racing de Nueva Italia, played at this club some time ago.

As always, the Corralito club tries to add names of trajectory to give their squads a leap in quality.

Guiñazú retired in 2019 at Talleres, after three years of a very good level at Matador.

He had previously played for different clubs such as Newell’s, Independiente and Inter de Brasil.

After his retirement, he launched himself as a coach directing Atlético Tucumán and Sol de América, from Paraguay.

This Friday the Opening Tournament of the Riotercerense League begins and Agrario will be the local of July 9 of Río Tercero, from 10 p.m.

Corralito is a town located in the Tercero Arriba department, Pedanía El Salto. It is located on Provincial Route 9, 100 km from the provincial capital.

